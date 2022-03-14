Earthquakes shake Indonesia, Philippines; no tsunami threat

·1 min read

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Strong, shallow underwater earthquakes shook western Indonesia and the Philippine capital region Monday, but no serious damage was reported and no tsunami warnings were issued.

In Indonesia, a magnitude-6.7 quake that was 16 kilometers (10 miles) deep struck about 169 kilometers (104.8 miles) west of Pariaman, a town in West Sumatra province, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The Indonesian Meteorology and Geophysics Agency said the quake was felt in many parts of the province but there was no danger of a tsunami. It occurred just before dawn and was centered about 161 kilometers (100 miles) southeast of South Nias, a district in North Sumatra province.

Another earthquake of 6.4-magnitude shook parts of the Manila region and outlying provinces at dawn but there were no reported damages or injuries, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said.

The offshore quake was set off by movement along the Manila Trench and its epicenter was about 110 kilometers (68 miles) west of Lubang island in Occidental Mindoro province, which lies south of Manila, the Philippine institute said. Its depth was about 28 kilometers (17 miles).

Indonesia and the Philippines lie along the Pacific “Ring of Fire” — the seismic faults around the Pacific Ocean where most of the world's earthquakes and volcanic eruptions occur.

A 6.2 earthquake in Indonesia's West Sumatra province last month killed at least 16 people and injured more than 400. Thousands of homes and other buildings were damaged by the tremors that were felt as far away as Malaysia and Singapore.

