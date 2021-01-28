McDonald's US sales strong in Q4, but COVID drags elsewhere

FILE - This April 9, 2020 file photo shows a McDonald's sign in Wheeling, Ill. McDonald’s ended 2020 on a strong note, recovering nearly all of the global sales lost in the pandemic despite a resurgent virus. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)
DEE-ANN DURBIN

McDonald's is back on track in the U.S. and other key markets but still seeing a sales drag from coronavirus restrictions in other parts of the world.

U.S. same-store sales jumped 5.5% in the October-December period, pumped up by new menu items like spicy Chicken McNuggets and a meal deal collaboration with Colombian singer J Balvin. For the full year, McDonald's said U.S. same-store sales __ or sales at stores open at least a year __ were up less than 1%, their sixth consecutive year of growth.

But worldwide, same-store sales were down 1.3% for the quarter, reflecting store closures and limited operating hours in various markets across Europe, Latin America and Asia. For the full year, global same-store sales were down 7.7%, a bigger decline than the 7% drop Wall Street had forecast, according to analysts polled by FactSet.

McDonald's President and CEO Chris Kempczinski said 2020 was the most difficult year in the company's history.

“While a new year brings new hope, the issues and uncertainty that emerged last year persist,” Kempczinski said Thursday on a conference call with analysts.

McDonald's is doing better than many competitors. Earlier this week, Starbucks said its global same-store sales fell 5% in the October-December period.

Drive-thru windows — available at nearly all U.S. stores and two-thirds of stores in its biggest European markets — kept customers coming despite lockdowns. McDonald's also benefited from a push into delivery made before the pandemic began. The company said nearly 30,000 stores worldwide now offer delivery, and the U.S., Australia and Canada doubled their percent of delivery orders last year.

But it was more costly to operate in the pandemic. Over the last year, the company has deferred rent and royalties for franchisees and obtained hundreds of millions of masks for employees.

McDonald’s said marketing spending was higher than usual in the fourth quarter because of the launch of a new ad campaign, and it has given local franchisees $200 million more than initially planned this year to help their marketing efforts. The company also said it faced higher-than-expected costs to close underperforming restaurants, including around 200 in the U.S.

The fast food giant fell short of Wall Street's earnings and sales expectations for the fourth quarter. Revenue fell 2% to $5.3 billion, below analysts' forecast of $5.4 billion, according to FactSet.

Net income fell 12% to $1.4 billion. Adjusted for one-time items, the Chicago fast food giant earned $1.70 per share in the fourth quarter, short of Wall Street’s expectation of $1.77.

McDonald's Corp. shares were flat at $208.28 in morning trading.

Kempczinski said U.S. sales this month have been elevated, likely because of a new round of government stimulus checks. International sales are still down, and will be until dining rooms reopen, he said.

But he said Australia, where sales have largely recovered, gives a good idea of post-pandemic demand. Mobile ordering, delivery and takeout remain elevated there, he said, and customers ordering through those channels tend to spend more per order.

McDonald's will also continue to juice demand with new offerings. Next month, it introduces a long-awaited chicken sandwich in the U.S., its answer to hit products from Popeyes and Chick-fil-A.

The company also plans to roll out a new loyalty app, MyMcDonald's, in six markets by the end of this year. It's designed to make it easier to order and entice members with targeted dining offers.

Latest Stories

  • Psaki defends Biden's use of executive orders amid criticism

    White House press secretary Jen Psaki brushed off criticism that President Biden’s reliance on executive actions in his first week — a process that can be used to circumvent Congress — is at odds with his campaign promise of unity.

  • Critics say plan to put Harriet Tubman on the $20 bill is an insult to her legacy

    This week, the Biden administration announced that it would resume efforts to put abolitionist Harriet Tubman's image on the $20 bill, a move first championed by the Obama administration in 2016.

  • Married Texas police chief accused of cheating resigns after arrest

    Jason Collier allegedly showed a fake marriage annulment document to a girlfriend.

  • Teen charged in fatal shooting of 5 at Indianapolis home

    A 17-year-old Indianapolis boy was charged with murder for allegedly fatally shooting his father, stepmother, two teenage relatives and a 19-year-old pregnant woman in the family's home.

  • EXPLAINER: Behind the Kremlin's response to Navalny rallies

    Rattled by nationwide protests over jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny, Russian authorities are moving rapidly to block any new ones – from piling legal pressure on his allies to launching a campaign to discredit the demonstrations. Unprecedented mass rallies across Russia on Jan. 23 demanding Navalny's release from jail resulted in thousands of arrests, and dozens of criminal investigations were opened. President Vladimir Putin likened organizers of the protests to “terrorists,” and lawmakers charged that Navalny was a Western stooge and betrayed his country to benefit Russia’s adversaries.

  • China could strip Hong Kong citizens of right to vote

    China could strip Hong Kongers of their right to vote if they opt to hold British-issued travel documents allowing them to resettle in the UK, experts said last night. The warning came after Beijing announced yon Friday that it would "no longer recognise" the British National (Overseas) passport for Hong Kongers, through which a visa scheme opens on Sunday allowing them to move to Britain. The scheme - announced by Boris Johnson last year in the wake of Beijing's human rights clampdown in Hong Kong - is expected to be used by more than 300,000 people in the coming five years. Beijing’s foreign ministry declared that as of Sunday, it would no longer recognise the "so-called BN(O) passport as a travel document and ID document, and reserves the right to take further actions." The declaration thus far appears to be largely symbolic, because Hong Kongers also have their own Hong Kong passport and ID cards, which Beijing still recognises.

  • Factbox: Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

    * The head of Germany's vaccine regulator expects that the European Union will approve AstraZeneca's vaccine without any age restrictions, he told a news conference. * Scotland will publish COVID-19 detailed vaccine supply data next week even though the British government has so far refused to do so amid a row between the European Union and drug companies such as AstraZeneca over delayed deliveries. * AstraZeneca Plc will file for Japanese approval of its vaccine as early as mid-February, the Yomiuri newspaper reported.

  • DeSantis is right: Florida doesn’t need Biden’s vaccine plan. His has been a flaming success | Opinion

    Florida’s COVID vaccine rollout is more like a flaming ant farm, only less organized.

  • Tense calm in northern Lebanese city after violent clashes

    A tense calm prevailed in the northern Lebanese city of Tripoli on Friday after rioters set fire to several government buildings, capping days of violent clashes as anger over growing poverty made worse by the coronavirus lockdown boiled over. Lebanese leaders condemned the violence and demanded an investigation while accusing each other of exploiting the residents' poverty and frustration to score political points. “Who will protect Tripoli, if the army fails to protect it?” said Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri said in a statement issued late Thursday.

  • US judge allows extradition of two men accused of aiding Carlos Ghosn's escape from Japan

    A US judge on Thursday rejected a last-ditch effort by two men to avoid being extradited to Japan to face charges they helped former Renault-Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn flee the country. The ruling by US District Judge Indira Talwani in Boston cleared the way for US Army Special Forces veteran Michael Taylor and his son, Peter Taylor, to be handed over to Japan, after the US State Department approved their extradition. The Taylors' lawyers had argued they could not be prosecuted in Japan for helping someone "bail jump" and that, if extradited, they faced the prospect relentless interrogations and torture. Ghosn in a court filing sought to support their claim, arguing he faced prolonged detention, mental torture and intimidation in Japan and the Taylors would face "similar or worse conditions". But Ms Talwani said that "although the prison conditions in Japan may be deplorable", that was not enough to bar extradition and that authorities had established their alleged actions were an "extraditable offense". Lawyers for the Taylors quickly moved to appeal. They declined to comment, as did Nissan. Ghosn and the Japanese embassy in Washington did not immediately comment. The Taylors were arrested in May at Japan's request. MS Talwani put their extradition on hold on Oct. 29 so she could hear their challenge to the State Department's decision. Prosecutors say the Taylors helped Ghosn flee Japan on Dec. 29, 2019, hidden in a box and on a private jet before reaching his childhood home, Lebanon, which has no extradition treaty with Japan. Ghosn was awaiting trial on charges that he engaged in financial wrongdoing, including by understating his compensation in Nissan's financial statements. Ghosn has denied wrongdoing. Prosecutors said the elder Taylor, a private security specialist, and his son received $1.3 million for their services.

  • China boosts cadres in Hong Kong by 100, as Beijing tightens supervision of city, media report

    China sent an extra 100 cadres to work in its top Hong Kong office in the past year to make sure the city was ruled by patriots, the South China Morning Post said on Friday. Beijing has imposed a tighter grip on the Asian financial hub in the past year, imposing new security laws and arresting political opponents. The Post, citing unnamed sources, said the Hong Kong Liaison Office's expanded responsibilities included tighter supervision and policy implementation in the semiautonomous city.

  • Former Obama aide to be tapped as Iran envoy, angering hawks

    A top national security aide to former President Barack Obama will be tapped as U.S. envoy for Iran, a senior State Department official said late Thursday. The senior official and several other people familiar with the decision said Secretary of State Antony Blinken will name Rob Malley as the Biden administration’s point person on Iran. The official added that Malley has “a track record of success negotiating constraints on Iran’s nuclear program” and that Blinken is confident he “will be able to do that once again.”

  • More Inside the Beverly Hills Estate of House of Bijan’s Heir

    Nicolas Bijan and his wife, interior designer Roxy Bijan, took a youthful, vibrant approach to redecorating Taylor Swift’s former homeOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • AOC tells Ted Cruz she doesn’t want to work with him on Robinhood probe because he ‘almost had me murdered’ during Capitol riot

    Ms Ocasio-Cortez again called for Mr Cruz to resign

  • White House says Biden in call with Russia's Putin called for Navalny release

    U.S. President Joe Biden called on Russian President Vladimir Putin to release jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny during their phone call this week, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters on Friday. Biden pressed Putin on a number of issues, including alleged election interference in the 2020 election, Ukraine sovereignty, the massive SolarWind cyber hack, and Navalny. On Thursday, Psaki had said Biden did not hold back in conveying his concerns about the actions of the Russian government during the call.

  • Two gay men in Indonesia publicly caned 77 times each after vigilantes broke into their flat

    Two men in Indonesia’s conservative Aceh province have been publicly lashed 77 times each after neighbourhood vigilantes burst into their apartment last November and reported them to Islamic religious police for allegedly having sex with each other. The caning is the third time people have been punished for practicing homosexuality since Aceh banned it under Shariah law in 2015. The consumption of alcohol, gambling, tight clothing for women, and extramarital sex have also been outlawed under Shariah ordinances. The men, aged 27 and 29, were whipped on Thursday with a rattan stick in front of dozens of people by a team of five enforcers wearing long brown robes and hoods. The pair reportedly winced as they were struck and the punishment was briefly halted to allow them to drink water. The mother of one man fainted at the scene. A Shariah court last month sentenced each man to 80 strokes, but they received 77 to compensate for time spent in prison. Morality offenses including gay sex can be punished by up to 100 lashes. On the same day, a woman and man were each given 20 lashes for being caught in close proximity to each other, and two men were given 40 lashes each for drinking alcohol.

  • China finance official executed in bribery case

    The former head of a Chinese state-owned asset management company was executed Friday on charges of taking bribes in an unusually severe penalty for a recent corruption case. Lai Xiaomin of China Huarong Asset Management Co., was among thousands of officials snared in a long-running anti-graft campaign led by President Xi Jinping. Others including China's former insurance regulator have been sentenced to prison.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene suggested Ruth Bader Ginsburg had been replaced by a body double

    According to QAnon lore, the Supreme Court justice had died years earlier but her death was hidden as part of a conspiracy

  • No prison sentence for ex-FBI lawyer who pleaded guilty in Russia probe fallout

    A U.S. judge on Friday declined to impose a prison sentence for a former FBI lawyer who pleaded guilty to falsifying a document during the agency's investigation of contacts between former President Donald Trump's 2016 campaign and Russia. Judge James Boasberg ordered Kevin Clinesmith, who admitted to altering an email used to justify a government wiretap of former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page, to serve one year's probation and 400 hours of community service. Special Counsel John Durham had sought up to six months in prison, suggesting Clinesmith acted out of "political or personal bias" against Trump.

  • Bangladesh sends more Rohingya to island despite concerns

    Bangladesh's government sent a fourth group of Rohingya Muslim refugees to an island in the Bay of Bengal on Saturday, ignoring calls from human rights groups for a halt to the move. The 1,466 Rohingya who had been living in the sprawling refugee camps of Cox’s Bazar were sent Saturday to Bhasan Char, an island specifically developed to accommodate 100,000 of the 1 million Rohingya who have fled from neighboring Myanmar.