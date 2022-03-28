Strong week for Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) shareholders doesn't alleviate pain of five-year loss

While not a mind-blowing move, it is good to see that the Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) share price has gained 16% in the last three months. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last half decade have been disappointing. In fact, the share price has declined rather badly, down some 53% in that time. Some might say the recent bounce is to be expected after such a bad drop. We'd err towards caution given the long term under-performance.

While the stock has risen 5.0% in the past week but long term shareholders are still in the red, let's see what the fundamentals can tell us.

Because Alkermes made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

Over five years, Alkermes grew its revenue at 7.2% per year. That's a pretty good rate for a long time period. The share price, meanwhile, has fallen 9% compounded, over five years. It seems probably that the business has failed to live up to initial expectations. That could lead to an opportunity if the company is going to become profitable sooner rather than later.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think Alkermes will earn in the future (free profit forecasts).

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Alkermes shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 41% over the last year. Notably the five-year annualised TSR loss of 9% per year compares very unfavourably with the recent share price performance. The long term loss makes us cautious, but the short term TSR gain certainly hints at a brighter future. If you want to research this stock further, the data on insider buying is an obvious place to start. You can click here to see who has been buying shares - and the price they paid.

