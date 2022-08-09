Strong week for Alset EHome International (NASDAQ:AEI) shareholders doesn't alleviate pain of one-year loss

Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) has rebounded strongly over the last week, with the share price soaring 32%. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last year have been stomach churning. Specifically, the stock price nose-dived 82% in that time. It's not uncommon to see a bounce after a drop like that. The important thing is whether the company can turn it around, longer term. We really feel for shareholders in this scenario. It's a good reminder of the importance of diversification, and it's worth keeping in mind there's more to life than money, anyway.

On a more encouraging note the company has added US$13m to its market cap in just the last 7 days, so let's see if we can determine what's driven the one-year loss for shareholders.

Alset EHome International isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

Alset EHome International's revenue didn't grow at all in the last year. In fact, it fell 14%. That looks pretty grim, at a glance. The market obviously agrees, since the share price tanked 82%. Holders should not lose the lesson: loss making companies should grow revenue. But markets do over-react, so there opportunity for investors who are willing to take the time to dig deeper and understand the business.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. This free interactive report on Alset EHome International's earnings, revenue and cash flow is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

Alset EHome International shareholders are down 82% for the year, even worse than the market loss of 12%. There's no doubt that's a disappointment, but the stock may well have fared better in a stronger market. It's great to see a nice little 12% rebound in the last three months. Let's just hope this isn't the widely-feared 'dead cat bounce' (which would indicate further declines to come). It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Alset EHome International better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 3 warning signs for Alset EHome International (2 make us uncomfortable!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

