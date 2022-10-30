Strong week for Ceridian HCM Holding (NYSE:CDAY) shareholders doesn't alleviate pain of one-year loss

While not a mind-blowing move, it is good to see that the Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) share price has gained 20% in the last three months. But that doesn't change the reality of under-performance over the last twelve months. After all, the share price is down 47% in the last year, significantly under-performing the market.

While the stock has risen 14% in the past week but long term shareholders are still in the red, let's see what the fundamentals can tell us.

Because Ceridian HCM Holding made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

In the last year Ceridian HCM Holding saw its revenue grow by 24%. We think that is pretty nice growth. Unfortunately that wasn't good enough to stop the share price dropping 47%. This implies the market was expecting better growth. However, that's in the past now, and it's the future that matters most.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

A Different Perspective

The last twelve months weren't great for Ceridian HCM Holding shares, which performed worse than the market, costing holders 47%. The market shed around 21%, no doubt weighing on the stock price. Fortunately the longer term story is brighter, with total returns averaging about 10% per year over three years. The recent sell-off could be an opportunity if the business remains sound, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long-term growth trend. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Take risks, for example - Ceridian HCM Holding has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

