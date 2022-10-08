Strong week for Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) shareholders doesn't alleviate pain of one-year loss

While it may not be enough for some shareholders, we think it is good to see the Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR) share price up 23% in a single quarter. It's not great that the stock is down over the last year. But it did better than its market, which fell 21%.

On a more encouraging note the company has added US$86m to its market cap in just the last 7 days, so let's see if we can determine what's driven the one-year loss for shareholders.

Mirion Technologies wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

Mirion Technologies grew its revenue by 4.2% over the last year. That's not a very high growth rate considering it doesn't make profits. While the stock is down 21% over the last twelve months, that's not bad in this market. So it looks like shareholders aren't caving in to fear at this time. This can be a sign that they are confident profits will flow. Are you?.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

A Different Perspective

Having lost 21% over the year, Mirion Technologies has generated a return within the same ballpark as the broader market. However, shareholders can take a little comfort that the share price is up 23% over the last three months. With any luck the business can produce the financial results required to maintain the positive share price momentum. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Mirion Technologies (1 is a bit concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

