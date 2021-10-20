Strong week for Netlinkz (ASX:NET) shareholders doesn't alleviate pain of one-year loss

This month, we saw the Netlinkz Limited (ASX:NET) up an impressive 45%. But that's not enough to compensate for the decline over the last twelve months. Specifically, the stock price slipped by 66% in that time. Some might say the recent bounce is to be expected after such a bad drop. It may be that the fall was an overreaction.

While the stock has risen 16% in the past week but long term shareholders are still in the red, let's see what the fundamentals can tell us.

Netlinkz isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

In the last twelve months, Netlinkz increased its revenue by 174%. That's well above most other pre-profit companies. In contrast the share price is down 66% over twelve months. Yes, the market can be a fickle mistress. This could mean hype has come out of the stock because the bottom line is concerning investors. We'd definitely consider it a positive if the company is trending towards profitability. If you can see that happening, then perhaps consider adding this stock to your watchlist.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

A Different Perspective

While the broader market gained around 25% in the last year, Netlinkz shareholders lost 65%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 0.8% over the last half decade. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for Netlinkz (1 is concerning) that you should be aware of.

