Strong week for Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) shareholders doesn't alleviate pain of one-year loss

Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) shareholders will doubtless be very grateful to see the share price up 30% in the last month. But that doesn't change the reality of under-performance over the last twelve months. The cold reality is that the stock has dropped 35% in one year, under-performing the market.

The recent uptick of 11% could be a positive sign of things to come, so let's take a look at historical fundamentals.

Nicholas Financial wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In just one year Nicholas Financial saw its revenue fall by 52%. That looks like a train-wreck result to investors far and wide. No surprise, then, that the share price fell 35% over the year. We would want to see improvements in the core business, and diminishing losses, before getting too excited about this one.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

It's probably worth noting we've seen significant insider buying in the last quarter, which we consider a positive. On the other hand, we think the revenue and earnings trends are much more meaningful measures of the business. Dive deeper into the earnings by checking this interactive graph of Nicholas Financial's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that Nicholas Financial shareholders are down 35% for the year. Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 8.4%. Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 3% per year over five years. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with Nicholas Financial (at least 1 which is significant) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

