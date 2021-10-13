Strong week for Nutriband (NASDAQ:NTRB) shareholders doesn't alleviate pain of three-year loss

Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRB) has rebounded strongly over the last week, with the share price soaring 54%. But over the last three years we've seen a quite serious decline. Indeed, the share price is down a tragic 66% in the last three years. So it is really good to see an improvement. While many would remain nervous, there could be further gains if the business can put its best foot forward.

On a more encouraging note the company has added US$23m to its market cap in just the last 7 days, so let's see if we can determine what's driven the three-year loss for shareholders.

Nutriband isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In the last three years, Nutriband saw its revenue grow by 68% per year, compound. That's well above most other pre-profit companies. In contrast, the share price is down 18% compound, over three years - disappointing by most standards. This could mean hype has come out of the stock because the losses are concerning investors. But a share price drop of that magnitude could well signal that the market is overly negative on the stock.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

We're pleased to report that the CEO is remunerated more modestly than most CEOs at similarly capitalized companies. But while CEO remuneration is always worth checking, the really important question is whether the company can grow earnings going forward.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Nutriband rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 29% over the last year. What is absolutely clear is that is far preferable to the dismal 18% average annual loss suffered over the last three years. The optimist would say this is evidence that the stock has bottomed, and better days lie ahead. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For instance, we've identified 6 warning signs for Nutriband (2 shouldn't be ignored) that you should be aware of.

