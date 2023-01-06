Strong week for Southern Archipelago (SGX:A33) shareholders doesn't alleviate pain of five-year loss

Southern Archipelago Ltd. (SGX:A33) has rebounded strongly over the last week, with the share price soaring 200%. But that is little comfort to those holding over the last half decade, sitting on a big loss. The share price has failed to impress anyone , down a sizable 57% during that time. So is the recent increase sufficient to restore confidence in the stock? Not yet. We'd err towards caution given the long term under-performance.

The recent uptick of 200% could be a positive sign of things to come, so let's take a look at historical fundamentals.

Given that Southern Archipelago didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

Over half a decade Southern Archipelago reduced its trailing twelve month revenue by 16% for each year. That puts it in an unattractive cohort, to put it mildly. It seems appropriate, then, that the share price slid about 9% annually during that time. It's fair to say most investors don't like to invest in loss making companies with falling revenue. You'd want to research this company pretty thoroughly before buying, it looks a bit too risky for us.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

This free interactive report on Southern Archipelago's balance sheet strength is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

Investors in Southern Archipelago had a tough year, with a total loss of 25%, against a market gain of about 2.7%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 9% over the last half decade. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for Southern Archipelago you should be aware of, and 2 of them are a bit concerning.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on SG exchanges.

