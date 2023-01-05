Strong week for Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) shareholders doesn't alleviate pain of one-year loss

Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) shareholders will doubtless be very grateful to see the share price up 78% in the last quarter. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last year have been disappointing. During that time the share price has sank like a stone, descending 52%. It's not that amazing to see a bounce after a drop like that. You could argue that the sell-off was too severe.

On a more encouraging note the company has added US$96m to its market cap in just the last 7 days, so let's see if we can determine what's driven the one-year loss for shareholders.

Taboola.com wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

In the last twelve months, Taboola.com increased its revenue by 8.7%. That's not a very high growth rate considering it doesn't make profits. Without profits, and with revenue growth sluggish, you get a 52% loss for shareholders, over the year. Like many holders, we really want to see better revenue growth in companies that lose money. Of course, the market can be too impatient at times. Why not take a closer look at this one so you're ready to pounce if growth does accelerate.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

We're pleased to report that the CEO is remunerated more modestly than most CEOs at similarly capitalized companies. But while CEO remuneration is always worth checking, the really important question is whether the company can grow earnings going forward. You can see what analysts are predicting for Taboola.com in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

A Different Perspective

Taboola.com shareholders are down 52% for the year, even worse than the market loss of 20%. That's disappointing, but it's worth keeping in mind that the market-wide selling wouldn't have helped. Putting aside the last twelve months, it's good to see the share price has rebounded by 78%, in the last ninety days. This could just be a bounce because the selling was too aggressive, but fingers crossed it's the start of a new trend. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with Taboola.com (at least 1 which is significant) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

