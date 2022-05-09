Strong winds batter New Mexico, complicating wildfire fight

CEDAR ATTANASIO and KATHLEEN RONAYNE
·4 min read

LAS VEGAS, N.M. (AP) — Dangerous, gusty winds were expected to continue Monday across northeast New Mexico, complicating the fight against wildfires that threaten thousands of homes in mountainous rural communities.

The region's largest city — Las Vegas, New Mexico, home to 13,000 people — was largely safe from danger after firefighters mostly stopped a blaze there from moving east. But the northern and southern flanks of the wildfire proved trickier to contain as wind gusts topped 50 mph (80 kph).

“It’s been a challenging day. The winds have picked up; they haven’t let up,” fire spokesperson Todd Abel said Sunday night.

A so-called “red flag warning” that indicates high fire danger due to heat, low humidity and fast winds will remain in place through Monday night, nearly four days after it began.

More than 1,600 firefighters were out Sunday battling the two major blazes burning northeast of Santa Fe, New Mexico. Together they covered 275 square miles (some 710 square kilometers), an area more than twice the size of Philadelphia. Firefighters had contained nearly half of the blazes by Sunday night.

Still, the threat was far from over with the National Interagency Fire Center saying early Sunday that more than 20,000 structures remained threatened by the fire, which has destroyed about 300 residences over the past two weeks.

Fast winds are in many ways firefighters’ worst nightmare, especially in conditions as hot and dry as those the crews have been battling in the Southwest since early April.

In addition to fanning and spreading the flames, these winds keep air tankers and light planes grounded. That left them unable to drop water directly on the fire or lay down retardant ahead of its path to allow bulldozers and ground crews to dig firebreaks in places where there are no highways or roads to help stop the progression.

In extreme conditions, like the ones in New Mexico, even the helicopters that can typically get up in the air — at least during the early morning hours before winds start to pick up in the afternoon — are grounded. That prevents them from gathering intelligence about overnight developments. Aircraft were able to fly early Sunday but were grounded by the afternoon.

“It’s not good, obviously; it takes away a tool in our toolbox, but we’re not stopping,” said fire spokesperson Ryan Berlin.

Officials were concerned about winds that had whipped up more flames on the northern edge of the fire near some very small communities of several hundred people. Gusts had driven fire down into a canyon, making it difficult to get to, said Dave Bales, the incident commander.

He and other officials strongly urged people to be ready to evacuate or to leave immediately if they’ve been told to do so. Should the fire overwhelm a community, heavy smoke and congested roads could make it hard for people to flee and for firefighters to access the area, he said.

“It is so thick you can’t see, you can’t drive, you can’t see the engine ahead of you,” Bales said.

Those towns sit along a state highway that runs from Las Vegas, New Mexico, up to Taos, a popular place for skiing and other outdoor recreation. Taos, however, was not threatened, but people in some parts of the larger Taos County have been told to prepare for possible evacuations.

In the small community of Las Vegas, some residents began returning on Saturday and some local businesses reopened. Containment lines established by bulldozers as well as the direction of the wind helped keep the community safe over the weekend. But some fire officials warned people to remain aware of evacuation orders because conditions could change quickly.

“Just because the winds are coming from one direction doesn’t mean they can’t change direction, so it’s better to be prepared and have residents ready to go,” said Wendy Mason with the New Mexico Forestry Division.

Nationwide, close to 2,000 square miles (5,180 square kilometers) have burned so far this year, with 2018 being the last time this much fire had been reported at this point, according to the National Interagency Fire Center. And predictions for the rest of the spring do not bode well for the West, where long-term drought and warmer temperatures brought on by climate change have combined to worsen the threat of wildfire.

___

Ronayne reported from Sacramento, California. Associated Press reporter Scott Sonner contributed from Reno, Nevada.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • New Mexico Wildfire Update

    New Mexico Wildfire Update

  • Strong winds force grounding of aircraft fighting New Mexico wildfire

    (Reuters) -Airborne firefighters dumped water and retardants on a raging New Mexico wildfire on Saturday, expediting their mission until gusty afternoon winds grounded their aerial campaign. In all New Mexico was battling at least six wildfires, the worst of them burning the mountains and canyons just east of the capital of Santa Fe, amid extremely hot, windy and dry weather that Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham called "the worst possible set of conditions for any fire." The Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon complex had burned 172,284 acres as of Saturday, officials said, the equivalent of 269 square miles (697 square km) or nearly 90% of the land area of New York City, destroying at least 170 homes and forcing 16,000 evacuations, officials said.

  • Businesses are hiring at blazing rate, and employers still struggle to find workers

    And the U.S. is not at full employment yet, a Moody’s economist says.

  • Colorado rancher says wolves have started attacking, killing his cattle again

    Jackson County rancher Don Gittleson said the attacks, not yet confirmed by Colorado Parks and Wildlife, happened while a night watcher was on duty.

  • Bad news for Canadians: La Niña defies odds to continue this summer

    La Niña defies all odds by refusing to dissipate as expected, which may have major implications for Canada during the above-average hurricane season that is predicted.

  • Tempe officials, ADOT says 8M galls of water was released during US 60 flooding

    Just a day after the major highway closure, in both directions, Tempe city officials and ADOT say 8 million gallons of water were released during the flood. FOX 10's Marissa Sarback has the latest.

  • Toilet explodes after freak lightning strike at Oklahoma apartment, firefighters say

    The toilet shattered into dozens of charred pieces.

  • Rain, snow and wind targets western US this week

    All modes of weather are set to spread across the West this week, including snow despite the calendar reading May. The first of two major storms to cross the western U.S. began on Sunday. Rain and snow showers moved across Oregon and Northern California and ushered in a wave of colder conditions; cold enough to allow for snow. Nearly 20 inches of snow was reported near White River Snow Park in Oregon early Sunday morning. Further to the east, 7 inches of snow was measured near Cooke City, Montan

  • New Mexico firefighters beg holdouts to evacuate village

    TAOS, N.M. (Reuters) -Firefighters in New Mexico begged holdout residents of a mountain village to evacuate on Sunday, before the United States' largest active wildfire races up a valley that is their only way out. Many have ignored requests to leave as they stayed on to defend centuries-old homes and ranches in Chacon, the village about 45 miles (72 km) northeast of Santa Fe, with a population of around 200. As the fire rapidly burned through forest 8 miles (13 km) away, firefighters and police warned people they would not be able to see or breathe once the blaze was upon them.

  • Severe weather topples wall at North Carolina facility

    A wall at a North Carolina distribution center was ripped apart by a severe storm on Friday, but none of the 30 workers inside the facility was hurt, an official said.

  • Another day of storms expected on the Prairies for Mother’s Day

    More thunderstorms are possible on the southern Prairies for Mother’s Day. We’re also watching a potential for wintry weather in Alberta, and more rain for Manitoba.

  • I want to retire in ‘a liberal-thinking area’ on $3,000 a month, including rent — where should I go?

    My first thought is underappreciated Midwestern college towns. As I have written many times, I’m a fan of college towns because they tend to punch above their size on amenities. A tip: The rental calendar in college towns may be tied to the academic year, given that students look in the spring and sign a lease for fall.

  • High Winds Ignite Unburned Debris In Prescribed Burn Area

    High Winds Ignite Unburned Debris In Prescribed Burn Area

  • ‘Forever chemicals’ may have polluted 20m acres of US cropland, study says

    PFAS-tainted sewage sludge is used as fertilizer in fields and report finds that about 20m acres of cropland could be contaminated A farmer harvesting soybeans on a farm near Waukegan, Illinois. Photograph: Tannen Maury/EPA About 20m acres of cropland in the United States may be contaminated from PFAS-tainted sewage sludge that has been used as fertilizer, a new report estimates. PFAS, or per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, are a class of about 9,000 compounds used to make products heat-, water

  • Family brings home coyote they mistook for a lost dog

    The Eastern Coyote pup was taken in after it was found wandering the side of the road.

  • Turning seawater into drinking water with less power than a cell phone charger

    Our planet is absolutely swimming in water. More than 70% of Earth’s surface is covered in the stuff, making up a vast series of interconnected oceans. That water supports all of the life on Earth, but most of it isn’t drinkable. According to the United States Geological Survey, only 2.5% of the world’s water is freshwater, and much of it is locked up in glaciers, in the atmosphere, or so deep underground as to be out of reach. What remains is responsible for keeping global populations hydrated

  • Teen found clinging to pipes, treading water after falling into SC well, rescuers say

    The 14-year-old fell about 40 feet down the well, according to rescuers.

  • North-central US to be target of severe weather, flooding into early week

    The northern Plains and Upper Midwest are in for an active stretch of weather, forecasters say, with a couple doses of soaking rain and severe thunderstorms in store on Monday. Following an unusually wet month in April featuring both soaking rain and heavy snowfall, the northern Plains dried out during the first week of May, with many locations picking up no more than a trace of precipitation. An active storm track into the Pacific Northwest will put an end to this dry stretch as a couple storms

  • B.C. fish are making a splash after newfound freedom from barriers

    Physical barriers can prevent fish from accessing habitat needed for all stages of their life cycle, a prevalent issue in B.C. that prompted the provincial government and conservation groups to step in to resolve.

  • No exaggeration: Record lows at Lake Powell and Lake Mead call for drastic action

    Lake Powell's elevation requires immediate protective actions. Everyone will be asked to conserve to delay or reduce further mandatory reductions.