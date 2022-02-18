Strong winds bring down trees and power lines
Some damage was left behind by a cold front that moved through our area.
Some damage was left behind by a cold front that moved through our area.
Winds up to 57 miles per hour were recorded in County Durham, England, as Storm Dudley moved in on Feb. 16.
Rain and strong gusts of wind led to scattered power outages in New Hampshire on Friday morning.
The latest attempt was made Tuesday near Sumas, a spokesperson reported.
Mariposa County Sheriff Jeremy Briese announces the cause of death of Jonathan Gerrish, Ellen Chung, their one-year-old daughter Aurelia Miju Chung-Gerrish and their pet dog Oski
Over a 16-hour period, area troopers responded to 350 calls for service, including 208 stranded motorists and 80 non-injury crashes.
The designer made the fabulous collection — which is inspired by the ways monarchic wardrobes have been reinterpreted over the years— using repurposed fabrics.
According to the coach, there was respect between the two.
The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash of a Joby Aviation experimental aircraft on Wednesday in Jolon, California. The incident involved a prototype that was being remotely piloted during flight testing at Joby's test base in California, according to regulatory filings. During the early testing phase of aircraft, the Federal Aviation Administration often requires aircraft to be uncrewed for safety reasons.
The 21-year-old man allegedly killed one person and injured four others after opening fire in the bar parking lot last week. He had been on the state’s “most wanted” list.
This article contains spoilers for the first 5 episodes of Love Is Blind season 2. When the first 5 episodes of Love is Blind season 2 dropped on Netflix last week, fans rushed to their TVs to tune into the new season of the reality-show-slash-“social-experiment,” eager to get to know the contestants looking for love […]
High winds have snapped branches, taken down trees and knocked out power for thousands in central Pennsylvania this morning. The weather is also having an impact on the morning commute.
One agent protested that he didn't join the Border Patrol to look after children in custody. Another asked why a policy to make asylum-seekers wait in Mexico for court hearings wasn't being used more. Unsurprisingly for anyone who's been tracking migration along the United States' southern border, the recent showdown happened in Yuma, Arizona, where encounters with migrants illegally crossing into the country from Mexico jumped more than 20-fold in December from a year earlier.
Lucie Arnaz told ET it feels "amazing" that it's "raining Lucy and Desi right now," between Amy Poehler's new documentary and "Being the Ricardos."
An analysis released Thursday by the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (IEEFA) drops the hammer on NuScale's small modular reactor (SMR), which is arguably the most prominent next-generation nuclear reactor project currently planned in the U.S.Why It Matters: NuScale is among the handful of companies developing SMRs, with the intent of reinvigorating the U.S. nuclear power sector.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for f
A woman told authorities the convicted killer kicked and punched her and pushed her to the ground when she refused to get in the trunk of her own car, according to the Jackson County sheriff. There’s more.
The model is already mom to daughters Valentina, 12, and Sienna, 9
CBD and THC. Both acronyms are associated with cannabis. But what's the difference? And is CBD or THC legal in Louisiana?
The Tonga volcano shot a plume of ash 36 miles high, into the third layer of Earth's atmosphere. That's the biggest eruption captured by satellites.
Brad Pitt is suing Angelina Jolie for selling her share of the French vineyard where they got married.
Veteran coach with high school, college and club experience returned Westlake to prominence in nine years as coach