Strong winds cause travel disruption and power cuts across Hampshire and Dorset

People across Hampshire and Dorset have faced widespread disruption following high winds from Storm Claudio.

Hovercraft crossings remain suspended, while trains between Portsmouth Harbour and Weymouth were ordered to slow down in case of falling trees and debris.

Homes and businesses, including parts of the New Forest and the Isle of Wight, are suffering power cuts.

A Met Office yellow weather warning for wind was in place for the south of England until 08:00 GMT on Tuesday.

As high winds hit in the early hours, Hampshire police warned drivers to take care due to multiple fallen trees.

Winds were forecast to peak at over 70mph (112km) in some coastal areas. The Needles, on the Isle of Wight, saw gusts that reached 115mph (185km), The Met Office said.

⚠️ We’ve been advised that there is a tree blocking the railway between Ryde Pier Head and Shanklin.



This means that trains are unable to run between these stations.



Our specialist teams are working to clear the tree from the track.



More information: https://t.co/imkvCCexC2 — SWR Help (@SW_Help) November 1, 2022

South Western Railway said disruption was expected until midday, adding it had specialist teams on standby "in the event of any trees blocking the line".

Work at Southampton's container terminal had to be stopped from 23:00 on Monday until 10:00 Tuesday.

The storm, also affecting northern France, was named as a system by Meteo-France.

Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.