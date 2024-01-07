Strong winds, chance of storms expected Monday; cold fronts coming later in week

Dynamic weather patterns are in store for Austin this week, led by a combination of rain, thunder and strong winds expected to move into the area Sunday night and early Monday morning.

Light rain will return to Central Texas on Monday, with chances sitting at 80% at 6 a.m. before dropping to 20% by midday.

Wind speeds are likely to reach between 25-35 mph, with gusts of over 45 mph. A wind advisory will be in effect for Central Texas, and in the Hill Country and Edwards Plateau to the west, from Sunday night until Monday evening, prompting the National Weather Service to recommend storing and securing any loose and lightweight outdoor items.

Keith White, a weather service meteorologist, predicts the Austin area will see about a quarter-inch to a half-inch of rain on Monday, though some spots could see up to an inch. There is a 30% to 50% chance of thunderstorms during the same time period.

"Most (storm) activity should move in during the morning hours, and by the afternoon the Austin area should be mostly dry, with storm activity moving east," White said.

To the east, parts of Bastrop, Lee and eastern Williamson counties could see slightly more severe weather than Travis County, the weather service said.

Low levels of humidity, strong winds and dry fuels have led the weather service to issue a fire weather watch in counties west of Travis, stretching across the state.

Windy conditions will continue throughout most of the week, interjected by strong cold fronts on Wednesday and Saturday, which will see lows in the 30s.

Here’s the weekly forecast:

Monday

High: 69

Low: 50

Winds will reach up to 25 mph, with some gusts in the lower 30s. Despite the wind, rain and thunderstorms, the daily high will hit nearly 70 degrees by noon.

Tuesday

High: 57

Low: 40

Temperatures will drop, and windy conditions will make it feel like 30 degrees in the early morning. Some wind gusts may reach up to 45 mph.

Wednesday

High: 65

Low: 35

A cold snap will see temperatures dip into the mid-30s, with the “feel like” temperature reaching into the upper 20s in the early morning before warming up into the mid-60s by afternoon. Windy conditions will continue, with some 30 mph gusts. Some low-lying areas could see temperatures below freezing.

Thursday

High: 68

Low: 44

A milder day, with partly cloudy skies and wind speeds ranging from 7-13 mph, with gusts of 18 mph.

Friday

High: 61

Low: 41

Another partly cloudy day, with some low chances of rain from early morning to noon. Strong winds will return, with nearly 40 mph gusts expected.

Saturday

High: 54

Low: 31

A harsher cold snap will roll into the area, with windchill temperatures reaching 20 degrees in the early morning. Wind gusts will reach up to 23 mph, though sunny conditions will help temperatures rise into the lower 50s by early afternoon.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Strong winds, possible storms, cold fronts expected in Austin this week