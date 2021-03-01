Strong winds could cause power outages on U.S. East Coast

FILE PHOTO: Winter weather caused electricity blackouts in Houston
·1 min read

(Reuters) - Damaging winds are expected to thrash the U.S. Mid-Atlantic and New England on Monday and into Tuesday, potentially blowing down trees and electrical lines and causing widespread power outages, forecasters said.

Some 70 million people living in the region stretching from Maryland into New York and Pennsylvania and north through Maine were under wind warnings as gusts were expected to reach 60 miles per hour (96 kph) Monday evening through Tuesday, the National Weather Service (NWS) said.

The winds could blow down trees and electrical lines and cause scattered or widespread power outages, the service said in several regional advisories. The weather service also warned motorists driving high profile vehicles to use extra caution.

Coastal communities were warned strong gales could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

Several utility companies said on social media on Monday that they were preparing for the possible outages with additional crews on standby. Some 3,700 National Grid customers in upstate New York were without power on Monday, according to the power company.

Some spots across the region were also expecting a half inch (1.3 cm) of snow that could, along with the wind gusts, sharply reduce visibility for motorists.

Temperatures will also plummet as an arctic cold front moves through the region. Wind chills were forecast to reach -35 Fahrenheit (-37 C) in parts of Vermont, Maine and upstate New York, the NWS said.

(Reporting by Brendan O'Brien in Chicago; editing by Richard Pullin)

Recommended Stories

  • ‘Dangerous rip currents’ off South Florida’s beaches. What this means for swimmers

    There is a risk of high rip currents off ocean beaches in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties until 7 p.m. Monday, the National Weather Service said Saturday night.

  • Inovio expects COVID-19 vaccine U.S. trial data by early second quarter

    Inovio said it was testing the impact of its vaccine candidate, IN0-4800, on new SARS-CoV-2 variants, as well as developing next-generation COVID-19 vaccine candidates that could be tailored to known and unknown SARS-CoV-2 variants. "The pan-COVID candidate is designed to provide protection against the U.K., South African and Brazilian stream as well as potentially the currently unknown SARS-CoV-2 variant," Inovio senior executive Kate Broderick said. The vaccine news did not boost Inovio shares, which were down 3% in extended trading.

  • Twitter says it will ban users who repeatedly post misinformation about COVID-19 vaccines

    Twitter will use automated and human reviewers to identify and label misleading posts about COVID-19 vaccines.

  • Senate confirms Miguel Cardona as Biden's education secretary

    Cardona will lead Biden's push to reopen the majority of K-8 public schools in the first 100 days of his administration.

  • Vaccinating by age groups is unfair, particularly to minorities, advisory panel tells CDC

    Many states prioritized COVID-19 vaccines for people over 75, then moved to those over 65, but they shouldn't keep stepping down by age

  • Authorities rescue 5 from truck trapped in flooded creek in Tennessee

    Five people, including an infant, were rescued from a pickup truck that had slid off a water-covered bridge and into a swollen creek in Tennessee on Sunday afternoon amid severe flooding across the southern U.S. state, authorities said. The vehicle was swept off the road by floodwater and became partially submerged in the rushing creek, with all five occupants trapped inside, near the small town of Liberty in DeKalb County, about 60 miles southeast of Nashville. Water rescue teams from multiple agencies worked together and used various equipment, including a bucket truck, to safely rescue the individuals, according to the DeKalb County Fire Department.

  • New Education Secretary Miguel Cardona says 'reopen schools.' Here's where he stands on other key issues

    U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona is officially the new point person for American education — at a time when the stakes couldn't be higher.

  • Israel's high court says non-Orthodox converts are Jews

    Israel's Supreme Court on Monday dealt a major blow to the country's powerful Orthodox establishment, ruling that people who convert to Judaism through the Reform and Conservative movements in Israel are also Jewish and entitled to become citizens. The landmark ruling, 15 years in the making, centered around the combustible question of who is Jewish and marked an important victory for the Reform and Conservative movements.

  • Good Samaritan Fatally Stabbed While Helping Fellow Asians Against Robbery

    A man was stabbed and killed while standing up for a group of Asian men against robbers in Brooklyn, NY. The incident began inside an illegal gambling den on 58th St. in the neighborhood of Sunset Park at around 9:30 p.m. on Feb. 26. At least three suspects forced their way into the basement hall, taking cash and phones from the victims, according to New York Daily News.

  • Minimum wage hike all but dead in big COVID relief bill

    Democrats' efforts to include a minimum wage increase in their $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill seemed all but dead Monday as Senate leaders prepared to begin debate on their own version of the House-passed aid package. Top Democrats abandoned a potential amendment threatening tax increases on big companies that don't boost workers’ pay to certain levels, Senate aides said. Four days after the chamber's parliamentarian said Senate rules forbid inclusion of a straight-out minimum wage increase in the relief measure, Democrats seemed to have exhausted their most realistic options for quickly salvaging the pay hike.

  • ‘We don’t want to wait on study’: Biden adviser vows to start acting ‘now’ on systemic racism

    ‘We have to start breaking down systemic racism and barriers that have held people of colour back and especially African Americans’

  • Rooster kills Indian man during banned cockfight

    A man was killed by a rooster with a blade tied to its leg during an illegal cockfight in southern India, police said, bringing focus on a practice that continues in some Indian states despite a decades-old ban. The rooster, with a 3-inch knife tied to its leg, fluttered in panic and slashed its owner, 45-year-old Thangulla Satish, in his groin last week, police inspector B. Jeevan said Sunday. According to Jeevan, Satish was injured while he prepared the rooster for a fight.

  • U.S. envoy visits Kabul looking for ways to speed up Afghan peace process

    The U.S. special envoy to Afghanistan, Zalmay Khalilzad held discussions on Monday with a senior Afghan official in Kabul over ways to accelerate the peace process, before heading to Qatar, where negotiations with Taliban representatives are ongoing. U.S.-brokered peace talks between the Afghan government and the militant group began in September but progress has slowed and violence has risen, while there is also uncertainty over whether international forces will pull out troops by May as originally planned. The State Department said in a statement on Sunday that Khalilzad and his team were visiting Kabul and Qatar.

  • New Orleans Archdiocese Asks Catholics to Avoid Johnson & Johnson COVID Vaccine

    The Catholic Archdiocese of New Orleans is asking Catholics to avoid the recently-approved Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, which it says is “morally compromised” by its “extensive use of abortion-derived cell lines.” In a statement on Friday, the archdiocese noted that while deciding whether to receive the vaccine is an individual choice, that “the latest vaccine from Janssen/Johnson & Johnson is morally compromised as it uses the abortion-derived cell line in development and production of the vaccine as well as the testing.” While a number of COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers have used cells originally derived from an aborted fetus in the 1970s, the archdiocese argues that Johnson & Johnson “extensive use” is worse than that of Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines, which used the cells lines only to test their vaccines, according to Religion News Service. This makes the “connection to abortion … extremely remote,” in the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, the statement argues, recommending that Catholics choose one of those instead, if provided a choice. While the archdiocese claims the decision is in line with guidance from the Vatican, the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops and the National Catholic Bioethics Center, none of the three have issued statements denouncing the new vaccine. In December, the Vatican issued general guidelines regarding vaccines in which the Holy See said it was “morally acceptable” for Catholics to receive shots that used the HEK293 cells for research. While the HEK293 cells are reportedly originated from an aborted fetus from the 1970s, ethicists have said that the cells and similar cell lines are clones and not the original fetal tissue. The Vatican has made the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine available for all Vatican City residents. Pope Francis reportedly received the shot in January. The Archdiocese of New Orleans’ statement comes after leaders of the USCCB and leaders from other religious organizations sent a letter to the commissioner of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration last spring regarding ethical concerns over the COVID-19 vaccines. “We are aware that, among the dozens of vaccines currently in development, some are being produced using old cell lines that were created from the cells of aborted babies,” the letter read. “For example, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a substantial contract from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and is working on a vaccine that is being produced using one of these ethically problematic cell lines.” However, a USCCB memo written by Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades of Fort Wayne-South Bend, who chairs the USCCB’s Committee on Doctrine, and Archbishop Joseph F. Naumann of Kansas City, who chairs the organization’s Committee on Pro-Life Activities, argued that the vaccines are moral.

  • Trump reportedly quietly got his COVID-19 vaccine in January

    Former President Donald Trump never ended up getting his COVID-19 vaccine publicly before he left office — but he reportedly did so off camera. At the Conservative Political Action Conference on Sunday, Trump encouraged supporters to get their COVID-19 vaccine, renewing questions over whether the former president has done so himself. Numerous officials, including former Vice President Mike Pence, got vaccinated on live television as part of an effort to demonstrate to Americans that it's safe. Trump never did so. But The New York Times' Maggie Haberman on Monday reported that according to an adviser, Trump actually did get vaccinated at the White House in January, as did former first lady Melania Trump, even though they didn't say so publicly at the time. The report was confirmed by CNN and Axios. The Los Angeles Times' Chris Megerian noted it was "noteworthy that the former president didn't do this publicly to boost public confidence in the vaccine." Trump yesterday, at CPAC, said for the first time that "everyone" should get the coronavirus vaccine developed while he was in office. An adviser tells me both Trump and Melania Trump got vaccinated at the White House in January. — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) March 1, 2021 In December, then-Surgeon General Jerome Adams said Trump had a "medical reason" for not getting the vaccine yet, as he "received monoclonal antibodies" when he had COVID-19, "and that is actually one scenario where we tell people, 'Maybe you should hold off on getting the vaccine, talk to your health provider to find out the right time.'" CNN's Betsy Klein notes the White House had repeatedly declined to comment when asked if Trump had gotten the vaccine or intended to do so, even "as recently as January 18." After Trump's CPAC speech, The Washington Post's Aaron Blake flagged his comments encouraging his supporters to get vaccinated as "perhaps the most significant thing he said," noting this was "something he avoided forcefully advocating for when he actually commanded the most powerful office in the world." More stories from theweek.comTrump is back. Did anyone miss him?Trump still has the Republican Party by the throatMost awkward awards show ever?

  • The White House says it never wants an assassination like Khashoggi's again, but won't punish MBS for ordering the killing

    Biden's White House has essentially leaned on the importance of the diplomatic relationship with Saudi Arabia in defense of its actions.

  • Hilaria and Alec Baldwin welcome 6th baby together nearly 6 months after birthing their son Eduardo

    The baby was born nearly sixth months after Hilaria Baldwin gave birth to her son Eduardo "Edu" Pao Lucas.

  • A man who refused to wear a mask at a high-school basketball game killed a police officer following a confrontation, authorities say

    The police officer, Martinus Mitchum, was fatally shot while trying to break up an altercation between a man and a school employee over face masks.

  • DeSantis joins GOP governors, says $16 billion in federal relief to Florida is unfair

    The $1.9 trillion COVID-19 federal relief package would mean $16 billion in aid to Florida. $10 billion to the state and $6 billion to cities and counties. The governor says it’s unfair.

  • Why Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine is probably the best shot

    Some people might prefer Johnson & Johnson's shot because it was tested on variants, has milder side effects, and is easier to get.