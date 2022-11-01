Strong winds disrupt travel across Hampshire and Dorset

People across Hampshire and Dorset are being warned of widespread disruption following high winds from Storm Claudio.

Rail services between Portsmouth Harbour and Weymouth are operating at reduced speeds, and Southsea to Ryde hovercraft crossings have been stopped.

Homes and businesses, including parts of the New Forest and the Isle of Wight, are suffering power cuts.

Hampshire police have warned drivers to take care due to multiple fallen trees.

Winds were forecast to peak at over 70mph in some coastal areas.

⚠️ We’ve been advised that there is a tree blocking the railway between Brockenhurst and Lymington Pier.



Trains may be cancelled, delayed or revised because of this problem.



Our teams are working to clear the tree from the track.



More information: https://t.co/imkvCCexC2 — SWR Help (@SW_Help) November 1, 2022

South Western Railway said disruption was expected through the morning, adding it had specialist teams on standby "in the event of any trees blocking the line".

Work at Southampton's container terminal has been halted since 23:00 GMT on Monday.

The Met Office had a yellow weather warning in place for wind across the south coast until 08:00 on Tuesday.

The storm, also affecting northern France, was named as a system by Meteo-France.

Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.