Strong winds expected in Northeast Ohio on Tuesday and Wednesday

Area residents may need to brace for strong winds expected to come their way Tuesday and Wednesday.

According to the National Weather Service, a strong low pressure system could come to the Great Lakes region for Tuesday and Wednesday. This system will bring elevated winds to the region with gusts at more than 40 mph possible on those days.

Monday's high temperature in the Akron area is expected to be 36 degrees, with a low of 31 degrees, with a chance of snow, according to the National Weather Service.

Tuesday is expected to be warmer and rainy, with a high of 47 degrees and a low of 34 degrees.

Wednesday's high is expected to be 37 degrees and a low of 28 degrees, with an 80% chance of precipitation during the day.

