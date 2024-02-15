Strong winds are expected throughout Central Indiana today, according to NWS

Katie Wiseman, Indianapolis Star
Strong winds are expected throughout central Indiana today, the National Weather Service in Indianapolis shared in their Hazardous Weather Outlook.

Southwest winds shifting to the northwest from 20 to 25 mph with gusts of wind from 30 to 40 mph are expected throughout the day.

The highest winds are expected between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m., so be careful on the roads as the high winds can make driving more dangerous.

What counties are included?

The affected counties include: Bartholomew, Boone, Brown, Carroll, Clay, Clinton, Daviess, Decatur, Delaware, Fountain, Greene, Hancock, Hendricks, Henry, Howard, Jackson, Jennings, Johnson, Knox, Lawrence, Madison, Marion, Martin, Monroe, Montgomery, Morgan, Owen, Parke, Putnam, Randolph, Shelby, Sullivan, Tippecanoe, Tipton, Vigo, Vermillion and Warren.

