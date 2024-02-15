Strong winds are expected throughout Central Indiana today, according to NWS

Strong winds are expected throughout central Indiana today, the National Weather Service in Indianapolis shared in their Hazardous Weather Outlook.

Southwest winds shifting to the northwest from 20 to 25 mph with gusts of wind from 30 to 40 mph are expected throughout the day.

The highest winds are expected between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m., so be careful on the roads as the high winds can make driving more dangerous.

In addition to a quick hit of light rain showers this morning, windy conditions are expected today, with sustained winds of 20-25 MPH gusting to 30-40 MPH across central Indiana, particularly through early afternoon, diminishing late. #INwx pic.twitter.com/skR85IKaIl — NWS Indianapolis (@NWSIndianapolis) February 15, 2024

What counties are included?

The affected counties include: Bartholomew, Boone, Brown, Carroll, Clay, Clinton, Daviess, Decatur, Delaware, Fountain, Greene, Hancock, Hendricks, Henry, Howard, Jackson, Jennings, Johnson, Knox, Lawrence, Madison, Marion, Martin, Monroe, Montgomery, Morgan, Owen, Parke, Putnam, Randolph, Shelby, Sullivan, Tippecanoe, Tipton, Vigo, Vermillion and Warren.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: NWS Indianapolis warns of strong winds in Central Indiana