Strong winds. Flood warnings. Here’s what to expect during breezy MS Coast weekend

Powerful winds could push more than two feet of water to shorelines along the Mississippi Coast this weekend, and the National Weather Service warned gusts could reach 40 miles per hour.

The highest risk for flooding is in Hancock County, National Weather Service meteorologist Christopher Bannan said. Strong winds from the east, combined with high tides, could blow 2 to 2.5 feet of water over normally dry land between midnight Friday and 5 a.m. Saturday.

A wind advisory in lower Hancock County extends through noon on Saturday.

East-facing shorelines are most at risk because winds will blow directly toward them, Bannan said.

That means Hancock County and especially Waveland could see coastal flooding by Friday night. Forecasters expect the wind to shift to the north by Saturday afternoon and push the water away from the Coast.

“We shouldn’t have any problems Saturday night,” Bannan said. “Friday’s going to be the worst of it.”

Inland areas should be safe from flooding but will still face strong winds. On Friday, winds across the region will be 20 to 25 miles per hour, with some gusts as high as 40 miles per hour.

That could pose problems for Christmas decorations.

“If they do have decorations up, I wouldn’t be surprised if it gets blown around,” Bannan said. “If they’re not secure, think about securing them.”

The winds will also kick up waves in the Mississippi Sound – and some could reach 3 to 5 feet.

The National Weather Service issued a gale warning that extends through Saturday for all waters off the Mississippi Coast. Hazards for small crafts could persist into Sunday.

“Anybody on a small craft probably should not be out on the water,” Bannan said.

A coastal flood watch is in effect for lower Hancock and Harrison counties from 9 p.m. Thursday through 6 a.m. Friday. A wind advisory in lower Hancock County extends through noon on Saturday.

