Strong winds forecast for Anchorage and much of Southcentral Alaska

Nov. 28—Forecasters are warning of strong, gusty winds increasing into Tuesday afternoon and evening, making for potentially hazardous walking and driving conditions in Anchorage and around Southcentral Alaska.

Gusty southeast winds are expected to increase in the morning before peaking in the afternoon and evening from the Kenai Peninsula to Anchorage, the Matanuska Valley, and the southern to western Susitna Valley, according to an advisory issued early Tuesday.

Peak wind gusts in the Anchorage Bowl could reach 25 to 35 mph, with higher winds near the mountains and gusts from 55 to 70 mph along the Anchorage Hillside, forecasters say. Winds on the southern Kenai Peninsula could gust from 30 to 50 mph, with lower gusts in other areas.

The Matanuska Valley could see gusts from 30 to 45 mph with the strongest winds along the Knik River Valley, according to the statement.

The wind comes on the heels of a burst of milder temperatures and rain that refroze on paved surfaces, making for icy conditions into this week.

"The wind could cause hazardous conditions when walking or driving on ice-covered surfaces, so use caution when getting out and about today," the weather service warned.

Winds are expected to diminish into Wednesday, when snow returns to the forecast through the weekend.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.