Strong winds knock out power to thousands in Anchorage and Mat-Su

Feb. 22—Windy weather that began late Wednesday knocked out power to thousands of residents and businesses around Southcentral Alaska before transitioning to snow Thursday morning.

The system spun up south of Cook Inlet and moved into the Susitna Valley by Thursday morning, leading to gusts over 90 mph at Arctic Valley, over 80 mph on the Anchorage Hillside, and close to 60 mph in the Anchorage Bowl, according to the National Weather Service. A peak wind gust of 69 mph was measured around 1:30 a.m. at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport.

The storm brought some snow to Anchorage early Thursday, especially during the morning commute, but slowed in midmorning, meteorologist Nick Morgan said. Scattered snow showers were possible until about 3 p.m., he said. Drivers on the Glenn Highway reported poor visibility and several vehicles in distress, while others reported slick, icy roads in the city.

The Mat-Su and the Copper River basin saw more significant snow accumulation, which was expected to continue into the afternoon, Morgan said.

By Thursday morning, Chugach Electric Association reported 4,900 members still without power and "significant challenges" overnight including downed power lines, pole fires and other events. The utility reported a peak outage involving about 5,900 members late Wednesday. As of Thursday morning, Chugach said, crews were making progress restoring service in areas including Spenard and Debarr roads.

Matanuska Electric Association on Thursday morning reported about 1,574 members without power from a peak of more than 2,880 and progress restoring those in Chugiak and Eagle River.

The weather service said winds should diminish Thursday as the system moves north.

The forecast was calling for 1 to 2 feet of snow along the Richardson Highway through Thompson Pass through and just to the north of Thompson Pass, 7 to 14 inches for the northern and western portions of the Susitna Valley and as much as 4 to 8 inches north and east of Palmer.

Heavy snow on the Kenai Peninsula led to school closures in the Seward and Moose Pass areas and a two-hour delay in the Homer area. In Mat-Su, schools in the Upper Susitna Valley shifted to remote learning due to poor road conditions.