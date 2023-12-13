Strong winds, rain and dangerous surf coming to Beaufort County. Here’s when to expect it

The Lowcountry is about to feel the bone-chilling sensation of colder-than-normal temperatures and stronger-than-typical winds, the National Weather Service Charleston Office said Wednesday.

Yes, most days the sun will be shinning, but the incoming weather is a sneaky convergence that’ll have the cold-wind-avoidant inside and bundled, and the adventurous rethinking any boating excursions.

Beginning late in the week and following into the weekend, strong northeast winds will push into the Lowcountry, resulting in coastal flooding and dangerous marine conditions, according to the NWS.

Thursday morning’s high tide will kick off minor flooding the Beaufort County area. USHarbors predicts Beaufort’s Thursday morning high tide will crest at 8.6 feet around 9:30 a.m. At about 8:45 a.m., Hilton Head Island’s will peak at 7.8 feet. High surf could stir up breaking waves up to 5 feet late Saturday night through Sunday, which may result in beach erosion.

Marine conditions are shaping up to be a bit nasty, with the major impacts starting Thursday and lasting through Friday morning.

There’s an increasing risk for gale force winds, the NWS said, especially in gusts. On Thursday and through mid-Friday morning, seas will reach as high as 8 feet within 20 nautical miles and 12 feet between 20 and 60 nautical miles offshore. Even higher seas are possible over the weekend, the service reported Wednesday.

In response to the rocky marine conditions, the NWS said it potentially could trigger a small craft advisory and gale watches.

While rain is currently forecast for the weekend, temperatures will warm back up and the winds will settle.

Thursday-Sunday weather outlook

Thursday: Mostly sunny. A high near 57, with a low around 37. Northeast winds up to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Friday: Sunny. A high near 59, with a low around 46.. Northeast wind up to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Saturday: A 30% chance of showers after 1 p.m. A high near 64, with a low around 56. A 60% chance of rain after 1 a.m.

Sunday: Showers and a potential thunderstorm during the day. High near 63, with a low around 51. Chance of precipitation is 80%. Before 1 a.m., rain and a thunderstorm are likely at a 70% chance.