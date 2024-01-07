Strong winds, snow set to batter Southern California

A combination of strong winds and precipitation is set to batter Southern California to start the week, and for communities at higher elevations, that means snow.

According to the National Weather Service, potentially damaging wind gusts could reach as high as 80 miles per hour in mountain and foothill communities and 60 miles per hour in coastal areas Sunday night.

2 dead, 4 injured in violent multi-car crash in Canoga Park

One to three inches of snow is expected to fall near the Grapevine and Tejon Pass through the evening, NWS said, bringing potential whiteout conditions to the area and prompting weather officials to issue a Winter Storm Warning.

In addition to the Winter Storm Warning, a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for San Bernardino County mountain communities until noon on Sunday.

Winter Storm Warning issued for mountain communities as strong winds swirl around Southern California

Coastal and valley regions have a 15 to 30 percent chance of rain, and other L.A. metro area communities have a slightly higher chance of rain Sunday night.

The likelihood of precipitation does not diminish as the week continues. There is a 30 to 50 percent chance of light rain and mountain snow in the area on Wednesday night through Thursday morning.

Grandfather killed by stolen vehicle suspects in South Los Angeles

“A cold storm system will continue to bring strong to damaging winds to much of the region through [Sunday night],” NWS said. “A cold weather pattern will likely persist into Tuesday…another weak system could bring strong winds and perhaps light precipitation late next week.”

In addition to the Winter Storm Warning affecting mountain communities, a High Wind Warning and a Wind Advisory are in effect for most of SoCal until 7 p.m. Sunday from as far north as Santa Barbara County all the way south to the Orange-San Diego County line.

The strongest gusts will be felt in the San Fernando and Santa Clarita valleys as well as the San Gabriel Mountains, according to KTLA 5 meteorologist Kacey Montoya.

Click here to view the most up-to-date forecast for your community.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.