Strong winds and waves as cyclone descends on island nation of Mauritius
Powerful cyclone winds brought flooding waves to the African island nation of Mauritius on Feb. 2.
Ethiopian Airlines is set Tuesday to operate the Boeing 737 MAX for the first time since a crash nearly three years ago killed all 157 people on board and triggered the global grounding of the aircraft.
It doesn't take a frequent flyer to see that travel has rapidly changed over the past decade. Even if it's not COVID-related safety precautions, cost-cutting measures and the new realities of the post-pandemic world have made the midair experience something that's constantly evolving. Now, Delta Air Lines is the latest to announce a change for its passengers by getting rid of some things on its flights. Read on to see what will be different the next time you travel by plane.
A solar flare that erupted Saturday evening could mean some Americans may see the northern lights Wednesday evening.
“It’s going to be a very impactful storm,” said Sam Lashley, warning coordination meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.
A storm Thursday into Friday should bring rain before changing to sleet, snow and possibly freezing rain causing "hazardous travel."
Travel in northern Ohio could be hazardous as freezing rain and several inches of snow are expected as the Ohio Turnpike bans some vehicles.
A winter storm warning is in effect for much of southern Michigan. Follow our real-time weather radar and live traffic updates.
The National Weather Service is calling for more snow to hit Pennsylvania. The further west you live, more snow you'll see.
How much snow fell in Fort Collins, Loveland and other parts of Colorado? Here's a list.
Ammonium nitrate is the same chemical compound behind the massive 2020 Beirut port explosion.
More than 109 million people are under winter precipitation alerts and over 3.6 million are subject to cold temperature alerts as the U.S. faces its second major winter storm in a week. Compared to the New England blizzard last weekend, this one will have a much larger real estate footprint, with the National Weather Service (NWS) describing its scope as "massive" on its website.Driving the news: The "significant winter storm" that's set to affect states from Colorado to Vermont began impacting
Duke Energy said 300 linemen from out of state are coming to Cincinnati to help in case of power outages due to a potential winter storm. Advocates are also planning on providing meals to seniors.
A November 4.0 earthquake in southeast Missouri activated car alarms and broke dishes, so the state is marking earthquake awareness month with safety seminars.
Weather service says Winter Storm Landon could bring a foot of snow and inches of ice to northern Ohio.
Winter storm Landon is expected to be a powerful storm bringing snow and ice across a large portion of the U.S. on Wednesday but will miss Wisconsin.
A major winter storm is bearing down on the Chicago area. Emily Wahls has your snowy weather update!
More than 8 inches of snow had fallen in parts of Chicago and Cook County by 9 a.m., while the city’s official storm tally reported at O’Hare International Airport maxed out at 5 inches as of noon, when the most recent snowfall totals were shared with National Weather Service meteorologists. Casey Sullivan, a meteorologist with the weather service, said the highest total recorded during the ...
WRTV's Nikki DeMentri reports on how Indianapolis is preparing for the approaching winter storm.
“This avalanche also highlights why ... forecasters often hedge with ‘LOW does not mean NO.’”