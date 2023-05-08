Strong winds on Wednesday
Strong winds on Wednesday
California's Lake Oroville highlights reversal of severe-draught levels in stunning before and after images.
There is unusually high confidence in an El Niño for this point in the year, says a North Carolina state climatologist.
An intense heat wave impacting much of East and Southeast Asia continues to set records and spread sweltering misery. Vietnam documented its two hottest temperatures in the country’s recorded weather history on Saturday and Sunday. Elsewhere in the region, there was little relief.
“There were kids down there that couldn’t find their parents.”
Here's your guide to what, when and where you can expect climate change impacts to be the worst in the U.S.
Twelve tornadoes were reported across four states overnight, heavily damaging roofs and some outbuildings in Missouri. Tornadoes touched down in Missouri, Nebraska, Iowa and South Dakota on Saturday. Trenton, Missouri, was hit the hardest, with a tornado damaging the roof of a 130-year-old church.
The FOX Forecast Center is tracking the risk of severe weather across the U.S. this week, with thunderstorms capable of producing large hail, damaging wind gusts and tornadoes expected over the next several days.
A tornado, hail and strong winds damaged buildings and injured cattle in Missouri on Saturday night.
Damaging winds, large hail, flooding, and even tornadoes are possible as severe storms shift eastward.
Conservation groups across the Southeast United States are urging Gov. DeSantis to veto a bill that would allow the use of radioactive fertilizer waste in road construction across the state.
When a thunderstorm starts rolling in, a fun day on the boat can quickly turn into a nightmare situation. Here are some tips on how to stay safe while boating.
In this piece, we will take a look at the 30 least polluted countries in the world. For more countries, head on over to 5 Least Polluted Countries in the World. If there’s one thing that can be said with certainty, it’s that humanity has massively progressed over the past century. Whether it’s ferrying people […]
The CEO of Tesla, who promises a sustainable energy economy, believes that global warming is a long-term problem.
Illegal dumping has been a blight in Watts for decades, and despite promises from officials, the South L.A. neighborhood has gotten dirtier.
A soggy and unsettled pattern for southeast Texas is going to lead to a muggy forecast with rounds of rain. Houston will also see some heavy downpours and thunderstorms as well during this messy week. One positive, the rain and clouds will keep temperatures out of the 90s. With the continuous on/off showers, there could be some flood concerns for some spots by the end of the week.
(Bloomberg) -- Near the end of the United Nations climate summit in Sharm El-Sheikh last year, European Union climate chief Frans Timmermans offered a grand bargain to break the deadlock in the two-week negotiations. Most Read from BloombergPowell’s Bet Against Recession Looks Good — Minus the Credit Crunch and a DC StandoffTexas Mass Shooting’s Bloody Images Add to Fervor in Gun DebateWhy Airfares, Hotels and Cars Are Getting So Expensive for AmericansMitch McConnell Warns He Has No ‘Secret Pla
Warren Buffett's company increased its insurance exposure to the state because of attractive rates.
A hot spell in Southeast Asia has broken all-time heat records. It comes on the heels of a record-breaking heat wave in Southern Europe and North Africa that scientists say was "almost impossible" without climate change.
Oklahoma farmers and agricultural businesses are bracing for the impact of a winter wheat harvest devastated by prolonged drought.
Wildlife officers cited the homeowner for feeding bears.