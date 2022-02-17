Strong woman accused of using fake $100 bill in Avon

Feb. 16—STRONG — A local woman is accused of using a $100 counterfeit bill at a store in Avon, and attempting and failing to pass a fake $100 bill at the White Elephant in Strong, according to Sheriff Scott Nichols Sr.

Heather Suffoletto, 35, of Strong was arrested Tuesday at her home, he said Wednesday. She faces a charge of aggravated forgery.

Sgt. Ryan Close investigated a theft complaint involving a counterfeit $100 bill that was used at Valley Brook Variety on the Rangeley Road in Avon, according to Nichols.

It is believed that Suffoletto tried to pass the fake bill at the Strong store first before trying at the Avon store, Close said.

Suffoletto was taken to the Franklin County Detention Center in Farmington. She was released later Tuesday on $1,000 bail. She is prohibited from going back to the White Elephant and Valley Brook Variety. A court date is set for April 5 in Farmington.

Close said they are trying to determine whether fake currency has been used at more stores. The Franklin County Sheriff's Office has other fake currency in its possession, he said.

"This case is still open pending information from other establishments who may have received the fake currency," Nichols said.

If anyone has concerns or has received fake currency, they are asked to call the Franklin County Regional Communications Center's business line at 207-778-6140 and ask for the Sheriff's Office, Close said.

A conviction on a aggravated forgery charge carries a maximum 10 years in prison and up to a $20,000 fine.