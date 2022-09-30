Stronger Dollar Drove Bulk of Drop in India’s Reserves, Das Says

Subhadip Sircar
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The recent erosion in India’s foreign-exchange reserves is mainly due to a stronger dollar and the pile still remains robust, Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das said, indicating that he won’t hesitate to deploy it to curb further fall in the currency.

Most Read from Bloomberg

“The aspect of adequacy of forex reserves is always kept in mind, and the umbrella continues to be strong,” Das said Friday, adding about 67% of the decline in reserves in the current financial year is due to valuation impact and higher US bond yields.

The governor was trying to address concerns that a fast depletion in reserves may impinge on the authority’s ability to intervene in the market. The RBI’s forex reserves are down $72 billion in the current fiscal year, which would mean actual intervention in the period was only $24 billion.

The rupee has been testing record lows in recent weeks and came close to 82 per dollar this week. Though down about 9% this year, it is still among the better performers in emerging Asia. The currency gained 0.4% to 81.55 per dollar on Friday.

“The primacy of price stability embedded in our flexible inflation targeting framework provides the anchor for exchange rate stability,” Das said. “Our interventions in the forex market are based on continuous assessment of the prevailing and evolving situation.”

Here are some more comments from Governor on the rupee:

  • “The rupee is a freely floating currency and its exchange rate is market determined”

  • “The RBI does not have any fixed exchange rate in mind. It intervenes in the market to curb excessive volatility and anchor expectations. The overarching focus is on maintaining macroeconomic stability and market confidence”

  • “Over the medium term, the primacy of price stability embedded in our flexible inflation targeting framework provides the anchor for exchange rate stability”

  • The “ratio of short-term debt to reserves; and debt service ratio also indicate lower vulnerability as compared with most other major EMEs. In fact, India’s external debt to GDP ratio is the lowest among major EMEs”

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Rothschild Plans to Hire Seven Bankers in India Before Year-End

    (Bloomberg) -- Rothschild & Co. is planning to add seven bankers in India before the end of this year as the firm looks to expand its footprint in Asia’s third-largest economy.Most Read from BloombergMacKenzie Scott Files for Divorce From Science Teacher HusbandMeta to Cut Headcount for First Time, Slash Budgets Across TeamsTop Apple Executive Is Leaving After Making Crude Remarks in TikTok VideoStocks Plummet to 22-Month Low as Fed Hawks Circle: Markets WrapTrump Refuses to Delay Florida Deposi

  • Biden Administration Readies New Sanctions Targeting Iran’s Oil Exports

    (Bloomberg) -- The US imposed sanctions on a Chinese crude-oil storage operator and nine other entities accused of violating restrictions on Iranian oil exports, as the Biden administration looks for ways to sever a financial lifeline and press Tehran to return to the 2015 nuclear deal.Most Read from BloombergMacKenzie Scott Files for Divorce From Science Teacher HusbandMeta to Cut Headcount for First Time, Slash Budgets Across TeamsTop Apple Executive Is Leaving After Making Crude Remarks in Ti

  • India's central bank raises a key rate to its highest level in three years

    The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is catching up with other global central banks in reining in inflation.

  • GM Seems Stuck in Reverse

    General Motors is a corporate name that needs no introduction. Shares of GM declined from early January and corrected roughly 50% -- a sizable pullback that can attract longer-term investors. GM has slipped below the rising 50-day moving average line so a fresh review of the charts is in order.

  • Autopsy report reveals cause of Eliza Fletcher's death

    Eliza Fletcher was abducted while running in early September. Cleotha Henderson has been charged in relation to her death.

  • Toyota Motor lowers October output target by 6.3%

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Toyota Motor Corp on Friday lowered its October production target by 6.3% to about 750,000 vehicles because of a shortage of semiconductors. The announcement comes about a week after the world's largest automaker by sales released its production target of about 800,000 vehicles globally for the next month, deepening worries that the chip shortage will continue to stymie production in the second half of the financial year to March 31. The Japanese automaker, however, on Friday said that its 9.7 million vehicle production target for the current financial year has not changed.

  • 'Got to get this right': Senators press administration why Russian sanctions haven't had more impact

    Sanctions on Russia have not crippled Moscow. Lawmakers worry what lessons other countries with military ambitions – such as China – will take away.

  • One detained after contractors fired upon near LA

    Authorities say one person was detained after someone opened fire on three Angeles National Forest contract workers in mountains near Los Angeles. A sheriff's official says nobody was struck by gunfire in the shooting. (Sept. 29)

  • Japan's Kioxia to cut wafer input volume for flash chip production by 30% at two plants

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan's Kioxia Corp said on Friday it would slash wafer input volume for chip production by about 30% at its Yokkaichi and Kitakami flash memory plants from October amid weakening global demand for electronic devices. "The company will continue to review and adjust operations as needed," it said in a statement, adding it remained confident in the mid- to long-term growth outlook for the flash memory market. Kioxia operates the Yokkaichi and Kitakami plants jointly with Western Digital Corp. The plants are in central and northern Japan, respectively.

  • Electric van maker Arrival misses quarterly production goal

    British electric van and bus maker Arrival said on Friday it had missed its third-quarter target to start van production because of supply chain problems, but was on target to meet its goals for the end of 2022. "The supply chain is broken and we're a new company," chief executive Denis Sverdlov told Reuters. Arrival and other commercial electric vehicle (EV) startups are burning through cash as they race to bring vans or trucks to market before the funds run out or customers choose to buy from legacy automakers instead.

  • Florida Keys SPCA Is Asking for Help in Naming Tiny Kitten Who Came in During Hurricane Ian

    She's absolutely precious!

  • India's forex reserve adequacy considered while managing volatile rupee - RBI's Das

    The Reserve Bank of India's interventions in the foreign exchange markets are to maintain macro economic stability and the adequacy of forex reserves is always kept in mind, Governor Shaktikanta Das said in a policy speech on Friday. The rupee is a free-floating currency, with a market-driven exchange rate, the governor said, adding that the RBI did not have a fixed exchange rate in mind and intervened only to curb excess volatility. "The aspect of adequacy of forex reserves is always kept in mind," Das added.

  • I Paid $3,000 Above Sticker Price For My New Car. You Probably Will Too

    What I wish I knew about negotiating before overpaying for my new compact SUV

  • Dense Breasts: Katie Couric Had Extra Breast Cancer Screening

    More than half of women over 40 in the U.S. have dense breasts, which affects how their breast tissue shows up on a mammogram.

  • Ethiopian Airlines Opens 5-Star Hotel In Addis Ababa Airport

    Travelers visiting Addis Ababa, Ethiopia now have a new five-star accommodation option available to them.

  • 3 Stocks That Could Turn $10,000 Into $50,000 by 2025

    Every investor wants to get multibagger returns from their investments. Not only can a stock that jumps 500% or 1,000% make you rich, but one big winner can also make up for several losers in your portfolio.

  • How low the stock market could fall and what investors should do, according to experts

    A year of sharp declines for the stock market reversed over the summer, giving stocks a much-needed rebound. The S&P 500 on Monday closed at a lower point than it has on any other day of 2022. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, meanwhile, fell officially into bear market territory, meaning it had dropped at least 20% from its most recent peak.

  • 1 Growth Stock Set to Soar 252% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Wall Street

    The broader economy might be slowing right now, but this company's trajectory remains firmly positive.

  • 2 Charts That Show When the Stock Market Will Bounce Back

    When the two-year Treasury yield breaks below its 11-week moving average, yields will have made a top. A lot of the downside pressure on stocks will then lift, and the stock market should rally.

  • An Elon Musk superfan made the Forbes 400 list after snapping up Tesla stock during the pandemic

    With a net worth of $7.2 billion, Leo KoGuan outpaces hedge-fund billionaire George Soros and philanthropist Melinda French Gates.