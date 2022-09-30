Stronger Dollar Drove Bulk of Drop in India’s Reserves, Das Says

(Bloomberg) -- The recent erosion in India’s foreign-exchange reserves is mainly due to a stronger dollar and the pile still remains robust, Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das said, indicating that he won’t hesitate to deploy it to curb further fall in the currency.

“The aspect of adequacy of forex reserves is always kept in mind, and the umbrella continues to be strong,” Das said Friday, adding about 67% of the decline in reserves in the current financial year is due to valuation impact and higher US bond yields.

The governor was trying to address concerns that a fast depletion in reserves may impinge on the authority’s ability to intervene in the market. The RBI’s forex reserves are down $72 billion in the current fiscal year, which would mean actual intervention in the period was only $24 billion.

The rupee has been testing record lows in recent weeks and came close to 82 per dollar this week. Though down about 9% this year, it is still among the better performers in emerging Asia. The currency gained 0.4% to 81.55 per dollar on Friday.

“The primacy of price stability embedded in our flexible inflation targeting framework provides the anchor for exchange rate stability,” Das said. “Our interventions in the forex market are based on continuous assessment of the prevailing and evolving situation.”

Here are some more comments from Governor on the rupee:

“The rupee is a freely floating currency and its exchange rate is market determined”

“The RBI does not have any fixed exchange rate in mind. It intervenes in the market to curb excessive volatility and anchor expectations. The overarching focus is on maintaining macroeconomic stability and market confidence”

“Over the medium term, the primacy of price stability embedded in our flexible inflation targeting framework provides the anchor for exchange rate stability”

The “ratio of short-term debt to reserves; and debt service ratio also indicate lower vulnerability as compared with most other major EMEs. In fact, India’s external debt to GDP ratio is the lowest among major EMEs”

