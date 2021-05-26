‘Stronger than my doubts.’ God’s faith in us matters more than our faith in God.

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Paul Prather
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Given the nature of my jobs as a pastor and a contributing newspaper columnist who writes mainly about religion, I hear from people who say, “I don’t believe in God.”

Some are Christians struggling with their faith, as most of us do periodically. Some are atheists. Some seem embarrassed or guilty about their wavering beliefs. Some proclaim their disbelief proudly.

Whatever the case, I usually reply: “That’s OK. God still believes in you.”

That epiphany occurred to me a few years ago—that God himself operates by faith, and that he’s placed a big chunk of his own faith on us mortals, betting we’ll eventually succeed in grasping his wondrous presence in the universe and that we’ll learn to live accordingly, in love and mercy and humility. He’s got his money and reputation riding on us, so to speak.

Once I’d seen this, I couldn’t unsee it, and I couldn’t figure out how I’d missed it for so long. I also couldn’t figure out why I hadn’t heard others saying the same thing.

Indeed, as best I could recall, I’d never heard anybody else say it.

Well, now I have, and this guy said it way better than I ever could.

During the darkest days of the pandemic, I took up walking several times a week. It was a way of getting out of the house without endangering myself or others. I’ve kept at it. Out in the fresh air alone, I pass the time by listening to podcasts as I walk.

Among my favorite podcasts is Premier magazine’s “The Profile.” Premier is a British Christian journal. Its related podcast is both thought-provoking and encouraging.

Last week, I listened to an archived interview with the late Rabbi Lord Jonathan Sacks, who was England’s chief rabbi and a recipient of the Templeton Prize, sometimes likened to a Nobel Prize for religion. He passed away in November.

Sacks described God’s faith in us as being more important than our faith in God.

I was so excited by what he said and how eloquently he said it that I went home and looked him up online. I quickly found his website, which is still maintained by staff, apparently.

There, the rabbi had written at length about God’s faith in humans.

In a 2012 op-ed for the Times (of London, I assume), he talked about the importance of sheer grit in the achievements of J. K. Rowling, William Golding, Steve Jobs and the Beatles—and in his own life:

Like those others, he had failed repeatedly, he admitted. But he’d learned to accept and even embrace failure.

“Why?” he asked. “Because at some point on my religious journey I discovered that more than we have faith in God, God has faith in us. He lifts us every time we fall. He forgives us every time we fail. He believes in us more than we believe in ourselves. He mends our broken hearts. …

“The greatest source of grit I know, the force that allows us to overcome every failure, every setback, every defeat, and keep going and growing, is faith in God’s faith in us.”

In another entry, Sacks compared two opposing worldviews about the origins and meaning of life.

“There are only two serious possibilities to be entertained by serious minds,” he wrote. “Either the one put forward by the Torah that we are here because a Force greater than the universe wanted us to be, or the alternative: that the universe exists because of a random fluctuation in the quantum field, and we are here because of a mindless sequence of genetic mutations blindly sifted by natural selection. Either there is or is not meaning to the human condition. The first possibility yields Isaiah, the second, Sophocles, Aeschylus and Greek tragedy. The Greece of antiquity died. The Israel of Abraham and Moses still lives.

“I respect those who choose Greek tragedy over Jewish hope. But those who choose Judaism have made space in their minds for the most life-changing idea of all: Whether or not we have faith in God, God has faith in us.”

From Adam to the Holocaust, humans have ignored or willfully disobeyed God’s vision for us, Sacks said. Still, God has kept on believing we will learn to get it right.

I agree. When I’m struggling, it bucks me up to remind myself God has faith in me, to think that, as the New Testament promises, even if I’m faithless he will remain faithful. His faith is stronger than my doubts.

I’ll leave you with these beautiful words from Sacks:

“We may lose heart; God never will. We may despair; God will give us hope. ... We may sin and disappoint and come short again and again, but God never ceases to forgive us when we fail and lift us when we fall. Have faith in God’s faith in us and you will find the path from darkness to light.”

Paul Prather is pastor of Bethesda Church near Mount Sterling. You can email him at pratpd@yahoo.com.

Recommended Stories

  • Real estate developer Don Peebles sells Coral Gables estate for $13 million

    Miami RE|source exclusive: Peebles once welcomed a U.S. president to the estate.

  • Uber recognises union for first time in landmark deal

    Trade union GMB will be able to negotiate for drivers’ rights after it was recognised by the ride-hailing giant.

  • Congresswoman mocks Marjorie Taylor Greene with flowchart of antisemitism

    Republicans and Democratic lawmakers have condemned the congresswoman’s comments

  • ‘Disgusting, ignorant, offensive’: Marjorie Taylor Greene condemned for new comparison of Covid vaccinations to Holocaust

    Far-right congresswoman claims coronavirus precautions ‘create discrimination’

  • Pro-Trump lawyer compares Demi Lovato’s pronoun choice to Bible character possessed by demons

    Attorney who worked to overturn 2020 election tweets that it’s ‘interesting’ that ‘only time in scripture an individual was referred to in plural’ is in reference to possessed man

  • Young Idaho woman killed in early morning crash near Lake Lowell, police say

    An 18-year-old was ejected from a vehicle after it left the road and rolled.

  • California mass shooting: VTA employee ‘shoots dead 8 and himself’ as guns and ammo reportedly found in suspect’s burning home

    Nine people employees of the Valley Transportation Authority are dead, including the gunman

  • Blinken is making his first trip to Israel this week. Pompeo isn’t far behind.

    Their dual visits come at a sensitive time in the Middle East, days into a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas that halted fierce fighting.

  • Number of homeless students in Massachusetts at 'crisis' level as surge is feared

    Tens of thousands of students across the state, from elementary to high school, have no stable place to live, a staggering number that is making a major impact on students' success.

  • George Floyd anniversary: The death toll that shows little has changed since his murder shocked the world

    One year ago George Floyd’s death shocked America. In the 12 months since little has changed

  • 17 Pink Wines That Prove Rosé Is for Everyone

    “Superbloom is named after the wildflowers that erupt in the desert after a wetter-than-normal rainy season,” according to winery Las Jaras. The vineyard enlisted designer Hubert de Malherbe, best known for his iconic work en orange for Veuve Clicquot, to devise a striking container: He came up with an elegantly shaped bottle draped with a swoop of blue—a nod to the colors of the Mediterranean. Get it now! This is the rosé for red wine drinkers who turn their nose up at rosé’s gentle flavor.

  • Trump distracted UK Covid efforts with request to join Iraq airstrikes, PM’s former aide claims

    Dominic Cummings tells committee that abrupt US request came amid scramble to deal with coronavirus

  • Family of American Journo Detained in Myanmar Shares Nightmare: ‘You Never Imagine’

    Handout / Bryan FensterDanny Fenster, a 37-year-old American journalist based in Myanmar, was looking forward to returning to the U.S. to surprise his parents after being away from them for work for almost three years. But after getting to the airport on Monday, he never made it on his flight.On Monday morning, Danny’s brother, Bryan, woke up to frantic messages from Danny’s wife and colleague saying his brother had been apprehended at Yangon International Airport before boarding a plane to the U.S to visit family.“You never imagine something like this. It’s hard to see, hard to swallow,” Bryan, who said he has been “running on adrenaline” since learning of his brother’s arrest, told The Daily Beast. Bryan described Danny as an “incredibly humble” person, with “an incredible sense of humor, incredible cultural sensitivities and integrity as a journalist.”Myanmar’s Digital Insurgents Have Finally Found a Way to Hurt the JuntaIn Yangon, Danny had been working for Frontier Myanmar, an independent online magazine. His employers and several family members have said that they haven’t been able to reach Danny since learning of his detainment on Monday.His wife, Juliana, had been texting her husband while he checked in at the airport. She was supposed to meet him in the U.S. a few weeks later.“We kept talking through text messages, I knew he had already checked in, passed immigration control, and was waiting at the boarding gate,” Juliana told The Daily Beast. “The whole process was very smooth. Then the next message was to say that he was being detained. I was confused because it came from nowhere and I could never imagine this would happen to him. But it did, and I haven’t heard back from him until now.”The last thing he told his wife when she dropped him off at the airport: “Love you. See you in 20 days.”Fenster’s detainment has taken place amid a period of violent unrest in Myanmar following a military coup in February, which saw the ousting of civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi and her government. Since then, junta security forces have brutally cracked down on widespread protests across the country, killing over 800 citizens and detaining dozens of journalists—now including Fenster.According to a statement released by Frontier Myanmar, Fenster is currently sitting in a Yangon prison.“Frontier’s managing editor, Danny Fenster, was detained at Yangon International Airport this morning shortly before he was due to board a flight to Kuala Lumpur. We understand he has been transferred to Insein Prison in Yangon,” read the statement.“We do not know why Danny was detained and have not been able to contact him since this morning. We are concerned for his well being and call for his immediate release. Our priorities right now are to make sure he is safe and to provide him with whatever assistance he needs.”Rohingya Genocide Survivors Rounded Up to Be Sent Back to Myanmar’s Killing Fields In response to a comment request from The Daily Beast about Fenster’s case, a State Department spokesperson said, “We are aware of reports of a U.S. citizen detained in Burma. We take seriously our responsibility to assist U.S. citizens abroad and are monitoring the situation. Due to privacy considerations, we have no further comment.”Danny’s wife explained that while the dread of not hearing from him is “extremely painful,” his family is trying “hard to be strong for Danny. We are grateful for all the support and all the love coming from different people, from all around the world, and it helps to keep us going until he is released.”“Danny is a gifted writer and a talented journalist. A storyteller,” she added. “He loves to travel and to learn about other people’s cultures. He is a loving partner and the kind of person that makes friends wherever he goes.”His brother, Bryan, shared similar sentiments.“Being a journalist is a big responsibility to the people. [Danny] always puts the people first, the truth first, with objectivity,” he said, “which is what any good journalist should do.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Karine Jean-Pierre: Who is the woman making history at today’s White House press briefing?

    Deputy press secretary is first gay Black woman to lead formal briefing

  • Trump's advisers reportedly in 'cloud of nerves' over Manhattan grand jury

    Former President Donald Trump's team is more nervous than usual now that prosecutors have convened a grand jury in an investigation into Trump and organization executives, Politico reported Wednesday. "There's definitely a cloud of nerves in the air," said an adviser to Politico. The shift in attitude compared to what Politico calls "the typical barrage of legal issues surrounding Trump," is reportedly attributed to fears that Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg, whose taxes are under investigation by New York Attorney General Letitia James' office, will "flip."

  • The CDC's New Mask Guidance May Be Motivating People to Get Vaccinated—But Not for the Reason You Might Think

    But not for the reason you might think

  • Why Phil Mickelson is honoring Colonial commitment after epic PGA Championship win

    Nobody would have blamed Phil Mickelson if he bailed on the Colonial after winning last week’s major.

  • 8 people were killed in a mass shooting at a San Jose rail yard, authorities confirm. The shooter is also dead.

    Police and the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Department on Wednesday responded to a shooting at the VTA rail yard in downtown San Jose, California.

  • Trump 'derailed' Boris Johnson's coronavirus planning by demanding the UK join a 'bombing campaign in the Middle East,' says former aide to PM

    "Suddenly, national-security people came in and said Trump wants us to join a bombing campaign in the Middle East tonight," Dominic Cummings told MPs.

  • Fear and insurrection: Why Mitch, Rand and the GOP are afraid of Jan. 6 commission.

    What does the Republican party stand for?