'Stronger suspect.' State Police tout progress in 1993 Kittery murder of Maxine Bitomski

KITTERY, Maine — The grandchildren of late town resident Maxine Bitomski, a 73-year-old woman found murdered inside her Colonial Road home in 1993, have waited 10,585 days for Maine State Police to call with news that an arrest has been made in the death of their grandmother.

Police on Thursday made no promises but suggested that day could be getting closer, citing a longtime unnamed suspect who was interviewed by authorities early on in the investigation.

The person has "become a stronger suspect as the years have gone on," said Maine State Police Lt. Scott Gosselin during a press conference at The Star Theatre, a short distance from Bitomski's old home.

George White and Candus Cavaretta show a photo of their late grandmother, Maxine Bitomski, at a press conference Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, regarding her unsolved 1993 homicide.

Gosselin said state police are still looking for information the public may have about Bitomski's death.

"Sometimes just because we have a strong suspect and a strong focus in an investigation doesn't necessarily mean that we're ready to go to trial on this yet," he said. "But we certainly are at a point in this case where it's very strong and it's getting stronger every day."

2019 story: 1993 Kittery murder remains unsolved

More than 29 years since her death and as Maine State Police tout the progress they’re making, Bitomski’s grandchildren joined police in asking for the public’s help.

“We loved her more than words can ever express and it is hard to describe just how much she meant to each of us,” said Bitomski’s granddaughter, 61-year-old Candus Cavaretta.

Candus Cavaretta speaks during a press conference regarding the unsolved 1993 homicide of her grandmother, late Kittery resident Maxine Bitomski, Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022.

Last Sunday, Jan. 16 marked exactly 29 years since Bitomski was found dead in her bathtub by her grandson after what appeared to be a break-in the evening prior.

Clutching a photograph of a smiling Bitomski on a town bridge, her 59-year-old grandson George White said he and Cavaretta’s cousin found Bitomski dead. He said their grandmother was someone everyone wishes they had in their lives. Family was her top priority, he noted, and she was their family’s matriarch.

Story continues

Unsolved case: Kittery police team up with Maine true crime podcast on 1983 Reeves K. Johnson III cold case

Bitomski continued to live in the home owned with her husband, former Portsmouth Naval Shipyard fire department chief Rudolph Bitomski, after his death. White said their home was where his grandmother felt safest and most comfortable.

“The individual who broke into her home that evening and murdered a 73-year-old, defenseless woman, is a monster and a coward and needs to be held accountable for what happened,” he said. “If you have any information, please come forward. After 29 years, our grandmother deserves justice.”

What happened to Maxine Bitomski?

In 2001, expressing frustration about a lack of contact from investigating authorities, Bitomski’s family shared with the Portsmouth Herald details of her death.

After visiting Bitomski earlier in the day, Cavaretta, then Candus Simpson, called her grandmother on the evening Jan. 15, 1993. She told her granddaughter she was getting ready for bed. Bitomski watched that night’s Kittery Town Council meeting on television as she often did, then later phoned a friend for a conversation that lasted until just before midnight.

'A huge deal': Detective Rochelle Jones calls 1991 Portsmouth double-murder case personal

The next morning, when a Portsmouth Herald delivery man brought Bitomski her newspaper, he noticed a window pane on the home’s side door was smashed in and that the door was ajar, though he never contacted police about it, according to her family. Neighbors later saw the door slightly open and that Bitomski’s shades were still pulled the afternoon of Jan. 16, but they also never told police.

Her grandson arrived at her home later in the day, noticing shattered glass inside the house. Entering his grandmother’s residence, he eventually found her nude body in the bathtub. Though there were no traces of blood. Pieces of furniture were found broken in the home and large footprints were found outside.

George White and Candus Cavaretta show a photo of their grandmother, late Kittery resident Maxine Bitomski, who was found murdered in her Kittery home in 1993.

At Bitomski’s funeral a few days later, when Bitomski’s body was released to the family, her loved ones noticed she had bruising on her hands, wrists and near her chin. Several police officials attended her service in search of anyone suspicious.

More than a year later, in April 1994, a woman was gardening behind Hillside Gardens on Rogers Road, a short distance from Bitomski’s home, when she discovered a plastic Kmart bag beneath a bush. Inside the bag was a robe, pajamas, tissues, candy wrappers and an inhaler with the name “Maxine Bitomski” written on the side of it.

Bitomksi’s murder is one of 75 cold cases overseen by the Maine State Police that remains unsolved and one of two that occurred in Kittery. The first was that of Charles Mace, whose body was located in town in September 1974 after he was last seen alive in Portsmouth two months before.

State police mum on suspect but say case has progressed with 'good speed'

In the almost 30 years since her death, in coordination with the Kittery Police Department, Maine State Police said they have processed the scene, collected physical evidence, interviewed Bitomski’s neighbors, friends and family and followed up on tips.

Past detectives on the case have been interviewed and the forensic investigation into her death has been expanded with the help of new technologies.

Lt. Scott Gosselin of Maine State Police speaks Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022 during a press conference regarding the unsolved 1993 homicide of late Kittery resident Maxine Bitomski.

“As in most cold cases, the advantage that time has given us has made it possible for advances in DNA and forensic sciences technology to catch up (to) where it can be helpful in this case,” Gosselin said.

Stating he couldn’t provide more information on the case, Gosselin said there has been recent progress in the case due to interviews and modern forensics.

Maxine Bitomski and others: Unsolved murders still haunt police

One year shy of exactly three decades since the anniversary of her murder, a common practice is for law enforcement agencies to publicize a murdered individual whose case remains unsolved. Without describing their developments, Maine State Police said their latest progress is why they’ve opted to come forward now, ahead of the 2023 anniversary, to reignite the public interest in Bitomski’s cold case.

“The DNA technology and interviews that we’ve done in the recent past… has really given this case new legs and new life and it’s pushing forward with pretty good speed at this point,” Gosselin said.

Grandchildren: Family was 'most important thing' to Bitomski

In their grief, White admitted that at times in the past, members of Bitomski’s family felt like throwing the towel in on continuing to hunt for new information about her death.

“The fact that we’re here is progress made,” he said.

George White speaks during a press conference Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, regarding the unsolved 1993 homicide of his grandmother, late Kittery resident Maxine Bitomski.

Cavaretta, who in her youth attended school in Kittery, and White recalled the moments they’d share with their grandparents while visiting their home. The two, as well as their two other cousins and family members, went to the local gym to play and often went to the STAR Theater.

The Bitomskis, White said, were lovers of rummage sales that went on in the town, had three poodles and their family members were constantly coming in and out of their house.

“Looking back at it now, I can’t believe that we didn’t show up sometimes to a locked house with them gone or just hiding, because we were there so much,” White joked. “But my grandmother loved that. She wanted us there because her family really was the most important thing to her.”

Edward Strong in 2011: Retiring police chief reflects on career

Earlier on Jan. 15, 1993, Cavaretta visited Bitomski and began planning a family genealogy project with her. When she called her later in the day, hours before police believe she was murdered, Cavaretta didn’t have a hint of suspicion that anything was happening with her grandmother or that her life would be in danger.

“She was very happy. We had a great visit,” she said, adding she had bought a genealogy history book the two would use as a guide.

"She was like the ultimate grandmother," she added.

At the time of Bitomski’s death, Cavaretta was a Portsmouth resident and White was a law school student in New Jersey. The two said it’s difficult to remember the response from the Kittery community because of the weight of their family’s pain.

“I’m not sure that we really could have appreciated what the response was at that time just because of the situation,” Cavaretta said. “I don’t know how aware we were.”

White lambasted the unknown killer of his grandmother, using male pronouns to describe the one responsible for Bitomski’s death. Now living in Hingham, Massachusetts, White said he visits Kittery and drives by his grandparents’ home on occasion, though if Bitomski had died of natural causes he’s sure he’d drive by more often.

“That person should be held accountable for what he did,” he said. “It will not bring our grandmother back, it will not take the pain away, but it will give us the sense that at least there has been justice for our grandmother.”

Anyone with information about Bitomski’s death is asked to contact Maine State Police at (207) 624-7076.

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Maine State Police announce progress in 1993 Kittery murder case