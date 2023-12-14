‘We are stronger together’: Zelensky invites Poland’s Tusk to visit Ukraine

In Oslo, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy invited new Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk to visit Ukraine at the earliest opportunity, according to his Telegram.

In a phone conversation with Tusk, “I congratulated my friend on his appointment as the head of government and the beginning of a new chapter in bilateral relations. Before the European Council meeting, we discussed its upcoming decisions that will contribute to the unity of the entire European community," Zelenskyy said.

“We heard words of sincere support. We are even stronger when we are together - Ukraine and Poland,” he said.

Zelensky is confident that with the new Polish government, the resolution of all issues in Ukrainian-Polish relations on a mutually beneficial basis will be accelerated.

Tusk had stated earlier that he could meet with Zelensky on the morning of Dec. 14.

The leader of the Civic Platform party and the candidate from the united opposition, Donald Tusk, became Poland’s new Prime Minister, ending the eight-year ultra-conservative course of the ruling Law and Justice party.

During his speech to parliament, Tusk emphasized the importance of further aid to Ukraine and called for the West's “full mobilization.” He said that Russia's attack on Ukraine is an “attack on us all,” and should be discussed “in unison” to unite allies.

Ukraine is seeking to arrange a visit to Kyiv by Donald Tusk as soon as possible to begin resetting relations, Polish media reported on Dec. 13.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine