Strongest storm of the season headed toward Ventura County. Here's what to expect

Traffic on southbound Highway 101 at California Street in Ventura merges into a single lane as the freeway floods Thursday. A much larger storm will arrive between Saturday and Sunday.

A storm on track to hit Ventura County this weekend could bring “unprecedented” rainfall and may prompt warnings and evacuations, authorities said.

The strongest storm of the season was tapping into a lot of moisture across the Pacific Ocean, said Mike Wofford, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard. Rain could start falling locally Saturday afternoon.

The peak of the storm — the second in a matter of days — is expected to hit Sunday afternoon and last into the Monday morning, Wofford said.

The forecast calls for 3 to 6 inches of rainfall in coastal and valley areas. Foothill and mountain areas could see 6 to 12 inches.

The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for much of the county and a winter storm watch for in the northern mountain areas. Those spots could snow and wind gusts could reach 80 mph on higher peaks.

Patrick Maynard, director of the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office of Emergency Services, urged residents to stay alert to changing conditions and be ready to evacuate if they live in an area prone to flooding.“The storm has the potential to drop quite a bit of rain in our county,” Maynard said. “Where and when that is going to happen, we don’t necessarily know. But we want folks to stay out of harm’s way.”

Southern California rainstorm washes out roads, cut off communities

Last January, rain pummeled the county, filling streams and rivers and triggering mud and debris flows. Highways and roads closed — at times, stranding motorists — as they flooded with water, mud and rocks. One woman drowned as floodwaters rose in the Santa Clara River.

County helicopter crews helped evacuate Matilija Canyon residents as the remote community was cut off by the storms that dropped as much as 18 inches in just over 24 hours in the mountains. State Highway 33 and the county's Matilija Canyon Road took some of the biggest hits. Parts of the roads washed out, and others were buried in mud and rocks.

Other areas, including Old Creek and Creek roads and the Foster Park neighborhood near Camp Chaffee Road, also got hit hard. Several houses in the area of Grada and Trueno avenues near Camarillo have had repeated flooding because of a compromised storm drain.

Along the coast, dirt on the hillside above La Conchita moved last January. Debris from an older landslide fell about 150 feet but the mud stopped before reaching homes, officials said.

The seaside community of around 300 sits below an unstable hillside, one that gave way in 1995 and again in 2005 when a landslide killed 10 and buried homes with no warning. Authorities have declared it a geological hazard zone.

Officials say they have no surefire way to predict if or when the La Conchita hillside could fail because of the complex nature of the hazards. But the county looks at historical triggers. As of Friday, recent rain had not reached those levels, but that could change depending on totals in the upcoming storm.

How long could California's Pineapple Express atmospheric river last?

The big question is how long the rain will stick around.

If the storm moves through the local area faster, it may not be quite as intense, Wofford said. But as of Friday, models suggested it could stall over Santa Barbara and Ventura counties. A few models show it could move through those areas and stall to the east in Los Angeles County, he said.

“There’s still a little bit of uncertainty exactly how that is going to go,” he said.

Rain or showers could last through Tuesday, according to the forecast.

To sign up for emergency alerts in Ventura County, go to readyventuracounty.org/vc-alert. For information about the storm, any evacuations and potential road closures, go to vcemergency.com.

A list of county fire stations with sandbags is available at https://vcfd.org/sandbag-stations/. Other spots for sandbags include the Sanjon Maintenance Yard, 336 Sanjon Road, Ventura; Camp Chaffee and Casitas Vista roads near Foster Park; and the Moorpark Library, 699 Moorpark Ave.

Cheri Carlson covers the environment and county government for the Ventura County Star. Reach her at cheri.carlson@vcstar.com or 805-437-0260.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Pineapple Express storm may prompt Ventura County evacuations