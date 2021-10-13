Stronghold Digital Mining Listing Shares at Roughly $17 in $100M IPO

BeInCrypto –

Pennsylvania-based Stronghold Digital Mining plans to raise $100M by offering 5.9 million shares at between to $16 – $18.

Stronghold Digital Mining has filed Form S-1 with the SEC to raise between $94 million and $106 million in an initial public offering. Greg Bead and Bill Spence, co-chairmen of company, will hold 87% of the voting shares. The company will list its class A common stock on the Nasdaq Global Market.

Stronghold Digital Mining Class A common stock entitles purchasers to a portion of the profits earned. The purchasers also have one vote per share they hold. Stronghold operates 3000 miners, with a hashrate capacity of 185 petahash per second, and intends to bring its hashrate to over 2100 PH/s by December 2021, and to over 8000 PH/s a year later.

