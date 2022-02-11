🌱StrongSchoolsNC Update + Commuter Railway + Tax Revenue Surplus

Happy Darwin Day Raleigh!

Before we get into the news, I just want to remind everyone that I am here to impartially cover what is going on in our city. Although some news may be controversial, my job is to keep you up to date on what is going on in the city, regardless of how "likeable" the news may be.

First, today's weather:

Partly sunny and mild. High: 71 Low: 45.

🏡 When it's time to buy or sell, be sure clients think of you first. See how we can help build your reputation as the go-to real estate pro in Raleigh. Learn more here.

Here are the top stories today in Raleigh:

State health officials released updated safety guidelines for public schools on Thursday. The update removes contact tracing in schools, and no longer requires those who are exposed but asymptomatic to isolate. The StrongSchoolsNC Public Health Toolkit still recommends masking in schools and notifying people of potential exposure. Wake County Schools are reviewing the guidance and have not released specific updates yet. (WAVY) Protestors gathered in downtown Raleigh on Thursday Night with the family of Daniel Turcios to condemn Raleigh Police for their actions. Dozens marched and rallied in Moore Square with signs and a loud bullhorn. Protestors are not only focusing on the officers involved, but are also pushing for a transparent investigation into the deadly encounter. (abc11) Leaders in Raleigh and Fayetteville are considering the possibility of a commuter rail system between the two cities. According to Fayetteville's Mayor Mitch Colvin, around 20,000 people commute to Raleigh for work daily, and if the project comes to fruition, it will ease up traffic congestion on Interstate-40. (WNCT9) Two men, including a doctor at Duke University, were arrested after the Imagine Dragons concert at PNC Arena on Thursday night. After refusing instructions to leave from PNC Arena event staff, the two men assaulted the Raleigh police officers who intervened. Neither are permitted to return to PNC following the altercation and both are being charged with various counts including assault and trespassing. (CBS17, WRAL) State tax collections in every major tax category have exceeded expectations for the fiscal year. As of January 31, state tax revenue is nearly $1.4 billion over the anticipated total, and the Office of State Budget and Management anticipates a $2.4 billion surplus by the end of the fiscal year on June 30. (Spectrum News 1)

Story continues

Today in Raleigh:

Yoga in the Museum at Friends of the City of Raleigh Museum (9:30am-10:30am)

Roshambo Valentines Market at Compass Rose Brewery (4:00pm-7:00pm)

World's Toughest Rodeo at PNC Arena (7:30pm)

Adult Prom Singles Mixer at Fortnight Brewing Co. (8:00pm-10:00pm)

Music and Comedy Show at Big Boss Brewing Co. (8:00pm)

From my notebook:

Since today is Darwin Day and our city is so rapidly evolving, I thought a great way to celebrate Darwin's legacy in Raleigh would be to look at the evolution of Raleigh! Check out the city's history as we anticipate the changes to come.

Bojangles will be serving up heart shaped Bo-Berry biscuits through next week in honor of Valentine's Day. (CBS17)

Wake County Animal Center is offering a $25 Valentine's Day adoption special starting today and running through Friday. (WRAL)

The Pink Boots Society of NC is hosting an Open Table discussion about burn out and self care at Raleigh Brewing Co. today from 1:00pm-3:00pm.

More from our sponsors — thanks for supporting local news!

Events:

Loving the Raleigh Daily? Here are all the ways you can get more involved:

Send a friend or neighbor this link so they can subscribe

Get your local business featured in front of readers

Send me a news tip or suggestion at raleigh@patch.com

Now you're in the loop and ready to start this Saturday off right! See you tomorrow for another update.

— CJ Fullford

This article originally appeared on the Raleigh Patch