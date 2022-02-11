🌱StrongSchoolsNC Updates + Controversial Builds + School Bonuses

Happy Darwin Day Durham!

First, today's weather:

Mostly sunny and warm. High: 70 Low: 43.

Here are the top stories today in Durham:

State health officials released updated safety guidelines for public schools on Thursday. The update removes contact tracing in schools, and no longer requires those who are exposed but asymptomatic to isolate. The StrongSchoolsNC Public Health Toolkit still recommends masking in schools and notifying people of potential exposure. Durham County Schools are reviewing the guidance and have not released specific updates yet. (WAVY) The 20-acre vacant lot known as Fayette Place in the historic Hayti community is slated for transformation, but what ends up there is causing controversy in the area. The Durham Housing Authority selected a proposal to create an apartment complex on the land without seeking community input. The group Hayti Reborn and residents of the area are now fighting to see community input in the future of the land, emphasizing that "the warehousing of people has never served its purpose. (WRAL) Durham Public Schools board of education leaders have voted to provide more bonus payments in hopes of improved employee retention. This round of bonuses will go to full and part time staff, and will be paid out in March and October. The funding will come from federal emergency relief funds. (CBS17) Durham County Board of Commissioners vice chair, Wendy Jacobs, was stunned to receive an email that likened the county's planned juvenile detention center to a Nazi concentration camp. The email came from a member of Carolina Jews for Justice, and the group has since apologized for "not being more careful about the impact of their words." Many in the community are still vocally upset about the project that was unanimously approved by the board, in spite of objections. (INDY Week) State tax collections in every major tax category have exceeded expectations for the fiscal year. As of January 31, state tax revenue is nearly $1.4 billion over the anticipated total, and the Office of State Budget and Management anticipates a $2.4 billion surplus by the end of the fiscal year on June 30. (Spectrum News 1)

Today in Durham:

Friends and Lovers Fitness Pop-Up at WOLF FIT Raleigh (10:00am-11:00am)

Hearts and Hops Family Valentine's Celebration at Dirtbag Ales (12:00pm-5:00pm)

Furry Valentine Kissing Contest at Unleashed of Durham (4:00pm)

Cha Cha Chocolate Lover's Ball at Arthur Murray Dance Studio (4:00pm-6:00pm)

Galentine's Trivia Night at Mystic Farm and Distillery (7:00pm)

From my notebook:

Since today is Darwin Day and our city is so rapidly evolving, I thought a great way to celebrate Darwin's legacy in Durham would be to look at the evolution of Durham! Check out the county's history as we anticipate the changes to come.

Bojangles will be serving up heart shaped Bo-Berry biscuits through next week in honor of Valentine's Day. (CBS17)

Boxcar Bar + Arcade is hosting A Puppy Love Valentine's Day Fundraiser today from 12:00pm-4:00pm.

The Streets at Southpoint is hosting a pop up market today from 10:00am-7:00pm.

Now you're in the loop and ready to start this Saturday. See you all tomorrow morning for another update!

— CJ Fullford

