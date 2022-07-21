Stroud Area Regional Police investigating death of man near Brodhead Creek

Stroud Area Regional Police are investigating the death of a homeless man found alongside Brodhead Creek in East Stroudsburg on Tuesday.

SARP officers were dispatched to the side of the creek below the Veterans Memorial Bridge for a report of a male, later identifed as Kevin Bathjer, 59, seen face down in the water.

Upon arrival, Bathjer was recovered from the water and brought to the shoreline. SARP detectives were contacted and responded to the scene. Bathjer was pronounced dead by the Monroe County Coroner's Office early Wednesday morning.

The cause and manner of death have yet to be determined, though an autopsy has been scheduled for July 21, 2022.

The East Stroudsburg Fire Department and Stroudsburg Fire Department also assisted with the incident.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is made available.

This article originally appeared on Pocono Record: Police investigating death of man found in East Stroudsburg