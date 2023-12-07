Stroudsburg Borough Council appoints new, yet familiar, member to fill vacancy

Stroudsburg Borough Council appointed a new member during its meeting on Tuesday.

Three people were in the running for the appointment: former Stroudsburg school board member Cindy Blake, a Republican; former Zoning Hearing Board member Joseph Shay, an independent; and recent candidate for Stroudsburg Borough Council Michael Schroder, a Republican.

An appointment was to be made as a result of former council member Tobias Sabatine's resignation for personal reasons.

Blake endorsed Schroder for the appointment as she strongly recommended that someone who ran for council to take the chair, acknowledging that she did not. "So, I personally think that Michael Schroder should get the position because he actually took the time to actually run for the position," she said.

“Just to correct Cindy, I’ve run twice for this position, but I’ve served the borough for about the last 30 years, been on the Zoning Hearing Board as chairman, Brodhead Creek Regional Authority (BCRA) as chairman which I was appointed when was it Stroudsburg Municipal Authority, I’ve been on the Finance Committee, various celebration committees," said Shay. "And although I’ve semi-retired in the last few years due to a disagreement with a certain council member, essentially, I figured it’s time to try to get back, so I submitted to be considered for the position.”

“I think my record speaks for itself, council knows who I am and what I have served for the community, so, you make the right decision, it’s in your hands,” said Schroder.

From Left to Right; Joseph Shay, Melody Trunfio, Vice President Erica McCabe, Borough Manager Lawrence Kopp, President Matt Abell, Borough Solicitor Christopher Brown, Borough Mayor Michael Moreno, Joanne Kochanski, Victoria DeVries, and Executive Assistant Rebecca Smith.

A motion to appoint Shay was made by Council Vice President Erica McCabe.

“I am a strong advocate for people who attend our meetings regularly, and participate in council, so my motion is for Joe,” said McCabe.

Council member Melody Trunfio seconded McCabe’s motion.

Outgoing council member Joanne Kochanski backed Schroder for the appointment, agreeing with Blake's idea of appointing someone who ran, and adding that Schroder, "has been around, it’s not like he’s never been to our council meetings."

"I think he would do a good job and represent us," Kochanski concluded.

The council voted 4-1 on the motion to appoint Shay to council, with Kochanski opposed, and was met with applause as Council President Matt Abell welcomed him to the council.

Shay was subsequently sworn in by McCabe, which was again met with applause.

New Stroudsburg Borough Council member Joseph Shay is sworn in by Council Vice President Erica McCabe during the council's Dec. 5, 2023, meeting.

“It’s an honor to be appointed,” Shay said when asked for comment during public comments.

“I’m just happy to have somebody with as much experience as Joe has had over the years, and hopefully it’s still relevant,” Abell added, which was met with some laughter from crowd and council.

“I haven’t suffered from dementia yet,” joked Shay in response.

Shay served on the Zoning Hearing Board from 1993 to February 2016, as a member and as chairman; and on the BCRA from 1991 to 2016, as a member and as chairman; in addition to many other committees including the Borough Finance Committee.

He is also a certified public accountant with over 40 years of experience.

This will be his first time serving as a council member, and he will be joined on the council next year by fellow newcomers Jason Christman and Cheryl Joubert, both Democrats.

