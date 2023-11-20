Stroudsburg man sentenced in federal court for meth possession

A Stroudsburg man has been sentenced in federal court for trafficking methamphetamine.

On Wednesday, Nov. 15, Middle District of Pennsylvania Judge Malachy E. Mannion sentenced Walter Kenneth Parfaite, 35, to 72 months (six years) in prison, followed by four years of supervised release, after he pled guilty to possessing more than five grams of methamphetamine, a Schedule II drug, with intent to distribute, according to court filings.

According to a press release from the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, Parfaite possessed between five and 20 grams of actual methamphetamine during a February 2021 search of his motel room in Monroe County.

In addition to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the case was investigated by the Monroe County Drug Task Force, the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office, Pennsylvania State Police and Stroud Area Regional Police Department.

Max Augugliaro is the public safety and government watchdog reporter at the Pocono Record. Reach him at MAugugliaro@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Pocono Record: Stroudsburg man sentenced to 6 years on meth charge