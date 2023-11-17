Stroudsburg woman charged with distribution, possession of heroin, fentanyl

A federal grand jury indicted a Stroudsburg woman with trafficking heroin and fentanyl on Nov. 14.

As alleged in the four-count indictment, Melissa Mangione, 29, distributed heroin, a Schedule I controlled substance, and fentanyl, a Schedule II controlled substance, as well as conspired to distribute and possess those drugs with others, within Monroe County from February 2018 to October 2021.

Mangione will be arraigned on Nov. 30. She faces a maximum of 20 years for these offenses if convicted.

