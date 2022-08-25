Struck by car, Kennesaw Mountain High School student sustains life-threatening injuries

Aug. 25—A Kennesaw Mountain High School student sustained life-threatening injuries after being struck by a car Wednesday evening, police said.

The incident occurred off Kennesaw Due West Road and Westover Way at approximately 5:07 p.m., where a 15-year-old was attempting to cross the street at a crosswalk. Larry Downey, 62, approached the crosswalk in his 1981 Toyota Land Cruiser, hitting the student as the juvenile attempted to cross the street, Cobb Police report.

The injured teen was flight lifted to Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta following the incident, while Downey was uninjured, police report. The identity of the juvenile has not been released by authorities.

"Our thoughts are with the student and their family during this difficult time," the Cobb County School District said in a statement Thursday.

The Cobb County Police Department is working with the Kennesaw Police Department as they investigate.

Anyone with information on the collision is asked to call investigators at 770-499-3987.