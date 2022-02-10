Structurally Deficient Bridges + Strongsville Forecast
First, today's weather:
Colder with some snow. High: 34 Low: 24.
Less than a month removed from a bridge collapse in neighboring Pittsburgh, nearly 5 percent of all Ohio bridges were deemed "structurally deficient" in a new report. (Strongsville Patch)
The Ohio House is teeing up a final passage vote on legislation to remove training and background check requirements to carry a concealed firearm in Ohio. (Ohio Capital Journal)
Cleveland Cavaliers: "Ready to rep Team Cavs on #NBAAllStar Saturday Night! 🤩 #LetEmKnow" (Instagram)
Strongsville Police Department: "Lock your doors. Don't become an easy victim." (Facebook)
