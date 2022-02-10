Structurally Deficient Bridges + Strongsville Forecast

Rise and shine, Strongsville! Here's everything you need to know to get this Thursday started off right.

Less than a month removed from a bridge collapse in neighboring Pittsburgh, nearly 5 percent of all Ohio bridges were deemed "structurally deficient" in a new report. (Strongsville Patch) The Ohio House is teeing up a final passage vote on legislation to remove training and background check requirements to carry a concealed firearm in Ohio. (Ohio Capital Journal)

Cleveland Cavaliers: "Ready to rep Team Cavs on #NBAAllStar Saturday Night! 🤩 #LetEmKnow" (Instagram)

Strongsville Police Department: "Lock your doors. Don't become an easy victim." (Facebook)

