Structure fire damages Niwot pizza restaurant

Aug. 6—A structure fire was reported early Saturday morning at Abo's Pizza in Niwot, officials reported.

The Boulder County Sheriff's office released a statement saying about 5:30 a.m. on Saturday they received a report of a structure fire at 7960 Niwot Road in Boulder County.

An employee of Winot Coffee Co., identified in the release as Mary Jo, was reportedly opening the coffee shop when she smelled smoke in the area and called 911.

A crew from Mountain View Fire Protection District was first on scene, shortly followed by the BCSO.

"As fire personnel forced entry, smoke billowed from the front door, and they cleared the building for victims," the release stated. "Once the building was confirmed to have no victims inside, fire personnel began fighting the fire."

Boulder Fire Department and the Longmont Fire Department both assisted on scene. Approximately one hour and 15 minutes after the fire was reported, it was extinguished.

The investigation into what caused the fire is ongoing. Since Abo's is located in a strip mall and shares walls with other businesses, some of those businesses may not open today due to smoke inside.