Structure fire leads deputies to pot farm

Jun. 27—Deputies and firefighters responding to a fire discovered around 250 pounds of marijuana Sunday in Richland.

According to the Navarro County Sheriff's Office, deputies and local volunteer fire departments were dispatched to a Burn Ban Violation around 7 p.m. in the 22000 Block of Hwy 14.

As firefighters were busy extinguishing the fire, deputies entered an endangered structure to check for occupants and instead found what was later determined to be large amounts of marijuana packaged for distribution in several barrels, trash bags, plastic tubs, and baggies.

The source of the fire has not been determined and no occupants or suspects were located at the scene.

This case is under investigation by the NCSO's Criminal Investigation Division and any information can be forwarded to investigators by calling 903-654-3002.