Structured Cabling Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Solution Type, Cable Type Vertical and Geography - Global Forecast to 2025

DUBLIN, Dec. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Structured Cabling Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis, by Solution Type, Cable Type (Category 5E, Category 6, Category 6A), Vertical (IT & Telecommunications, Residential & Commercial, Government & Education), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global structured cabling market was valued at USD 11.4 billion in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2020 to 2025 to reach USD 13.5 billion by 2025.

The market growth can be attributed to several factors, such as increasing demand for high-speed connectivity devices & systems, rising trend of data center convergence, and growing investments in communication infrastructure. However, few factors such as emergence of wireless communication systems, expensive fiber optic electronics, and so on are creating hurdles for the market.

The recent COVID-19 pandemic is expected to impact the global structured cabling market. The data centers are experiencing massive surges, highly supported by the increase in demand for e-learning, remote working, binge television watching, and other activities. Hence, it is anticipated that the structured cabling market for IT & telecommunications may witness positive growth in 2020 among all the verticals, despite all the challenges. For other verticals, although the immediate impact of COVID-19 is high owing to supply chain disruptions and decline in sales of cable products, it is likely to be minimal going forward. It is expected that by 2021, the business will come to a normal pace with smooth operations.

Market for IT & telecommunications vertical to grow at highest CAGR during forecast period

Globally, there has been an increase in the number of subscribers in the telecommunications sector who are demanding for high-speed internet connection due to which telecom operators are upgrading their network infrastructure. This would boost the growth of the global structured cabling market. Trends and technologies such as 5G, artificial intelligence, and the Internet of Things are forcing the data center operators to evolve day by day. A well-planned structured cabling system can be capable of adhering to the changing needs of data centers, which these new trends are forcing. All these would drive the structured cabling market to grow.

Category 6 cable type to hold largest share of structured cabling market during forecast period

Category 6 cable type is currently holding the largest share in the structured cabling market. This cable is defined in TIA/EIA-568-B and provides a significant improvement in performance over category 5 and category 5e. Cat-6 cables can support speeds of up to 10 Gbps, but can only do so for up to 55 meters, which makes them relatively long Ethernet cables.

APAC is expected to register highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period

Among all regions, APAC is expected to register the highest growth in the structured cabling market during the forecast period. China, South Korea, Japan, and Rest of APAC are covered under the APAC structured cabling market analysis. The increasing number of new data centers and the growing investments in telecommunication network infrastructure have been contributing to the growth of the structured cabling market in this region.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary
3.1 Market: Realistic Scenario (Post-COVID-19)
3.2 Market: Optimistic Scenario (Post-COVID-19)
3.3 Market: Pessimistic Scenario (Post-COVID-19)

4 Premium Insights
4.1 Major Opportunities in Structured Cabling Market
4.2 Market, by Solution Type
4.3 Market in APAC
4.4 Market, by Country
4.5 Structured Cabling Market, by Vertical

5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics for Market
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Increasing Demand for High-Speed Connectivity Devices & Systems
5.2.1.2 Rising Trend of Data Center Convergence
5.2.1.3 Growing Investments in Communication Infrastructure
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Poor Emc Impedance Tolerance of UTP Cabling
5.2.2.2 Expensive Fiber Optic Electronics
5.2.2.3 Emergence of Wireless Communication Systems
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Extensive Growth of Led Lighting System Market
5.2.3.2 Transition from Analog to Ip-Based Video Surveillance Systems
5.2.3.3 High Adoption of Ftth/Fttp Owing to Faster and Uninterrupted Flow of Data
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Retrofitting Older Infrastructures
5.2.4.2 Creating Awareness About Quality Products
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.3.1 Rise in Digital Media May Create Opportunities for Market
5.3.2 Surge in Traffic in Telecommunications Sector May be Beneficial for Market; However, May Create Challenge for Service Providers

6 Industry Trends
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Value Chain Analysis
6.3 Regulatory Standards
6.3.1 Key Regulatory Organizations
6.3.2 Key Regulatory Standards
6.4 Ecosystem Analysis
6.5 Technology Analysis
6.5.1 Transition to 5G and Fttx
6.5.2 Prevalently Used Power Over Ethernet
6.5.3 Automated Infrastructure Management Has Become Data Center Networks Trend
6.5.4 Fiber-Deep Deployments Owing to High Rate of Bandwidth Consumption
6.5.5 Shift in Enterprise Spending
6.6 Trends Impacting Customers' Businesses
6.7 Case Study
6.8 Average Selling Price Trend

7 Structured Cabling Market, by Solution Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Product
7.2.1 Cables
7.2.1.1 Copper Cables
7.2.1.1.1 Copper Cables Are Currently Dominating Market
7.2.1.2 Fiber Optic Cables
7.2.1.2.1 Market for Fiber Optic Cables is Growing at Faster Rate
7.2.2 Communication Outlets
7.2.2.1 Communication Outlets Include Modular Connectors, Configurable or Integrated Faceplates, Jacks, Mounting Boxes, Multimedia Outlets, and Adapters & Switches
7.2.3 Patch Panels & Cross Connects
7.2.3.1 Patch Panels Can Provide Interconnect or Cross-Connect Patching Methods to Splice and Terminate Cables
7.2.4 Patch Cords & Cable Assemblies
7.2.4.1 Patch Cords May be Used to Connect Switch Ports or Servers to Structured Cabling Systems
7.2.5 Racks & Cabinets
7.2.5.1 Racks and Cabinets Are Used for Housing Servers and Other Electrical/Electronic Equipment
7.3 Service
7.3.1 Installation & Consultation
7.3.1.1 Market for Installation & Consultation is Holding Largest Share in Service Market
7.3.2 Managed Services
7.3.2.1 Managed Services Are Another Prime Contributors to Service Market in Structured Cabling Systems
7.3.3 Maintenance & Support
7.3.3.1 Maintenance & Support Deals with Routine Maintenance Activities and Troubleshooting Problems
7.4 Software
7.4.1 Software Solutions Play Vital Role in Securing Network Infrastructure from Hackers to Avoid Illegal Data Transfer
7.5 Impact of COVID-19 on Solution Types

8 Structured Cabling Market, by Cable Type
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Category 5E
8.2.1 Category 5E is Enhanced Version of Category 5 Cables
8.3 Category 6
8.3.1 Category 6 Holds Largest Share of Market
8.4 Category 6A
8.4.1 Category 6A Supports Twice Maximum Bandwidth Than Category 6
8.5 Others

9 Structured Cabling Market, by Vertical
9.1 Introduction
9.2 It & Telecommunications
9.2.1 Data Centers
9.2.1.1 Rapidly Increasing Number of Data Centers is Expected to Foster Growth of Market in Coming Years
9.2.2 Telecom Operators
9.2.2.1 Structured Cabling is Used for Connecting to External World and Building Through Network, Connecting Server Room and Telecommunication Network
9.2.3 Others
9.3 Residential & Commercial
9.3.1 Residential
9.3.1.1 Home Automation/Smart Homes Are Driving Market for Structured Cabling for Residential Applications
9.3.2 Commercial Enterprises
9.3.2.1 Video Surveillance, Web Security, and Remote Network Monitoring Are Driving Market for Structured Cabling for Commercial Applications
9.4 Government & Education
9.4.1 Military & Defense
9.4.1.1 Structured Cabling is Used for Secured and Encrypted Communication in Military & Defense Application
9.4.2 Government Enterprises
9.4.2.1 Digitalization Process in Government Institutes May Create Opportunities for Structured Cabling Market
9.4.3 Educational Institutions
9.4.3.1 Online Class Forums, Ebooks, and Video Lectures Are Driving Market for Structured Cabling for Educational Applications
9.5 Transportation
9.5.1 Technological Advancements in Intelligent Transport Systems May Drive Market for Structured Cabling
9.6 Industrial
9.6.1 Energy & Power
9.6.1.1 Structured Cabling Systems Are Used to Establish Network Connection for Information Sharing and Communication Between Any Two Substations
9.6.2 Oil & Gas
9.6.2.1 Oil & Gas Sector Requires Communication Channels to Connect Remote Sites and to Control and Monitor All Kinds of Environments with Different Temperature Conditions
9.6.3 Food & Beverages
9.6.3.1 Waterproof Structured Cabling Products Are Used in F&B Sector
9.6.4 Metals & Mining
9.6.4.1 Structured Cabling Systems Enable Use of New Sensing Technologies and Ip-Based Surveillance Systems in Metals & Mining Sector to Establish Real-Time Communication
9.6.5 Others
9.7 Others
9.8 Impact of COVID-19 on Verticals

10 Geographic Analysis
10.1 Introduction
10.2 North America
10.3 Impact of COVID-19 on Market in North America
10.4 Europe
10.5 Impact of COVID-19 on Market in Europe
10.6 APAC
10.7 Impact of COVID-19 on Market in APAC
10.8 Rest of the World (Row)
10.9 Impact of COVID-19 on Market in RoW

11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Market Share Analysis of Key Players in Market in 2019
11.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping, 2019
11.3.1 Star
11.3.2 Emerging Leader
11.3.3 Pervasive
11.3.4 Participant
11.4 Company Evaluation Quadrant - Product Footprint
11.4.1 Company Footprint, by Solution Type
11.4.2 Company Footprint, by Vertical
11.4.3 Company Footprint, by Region
11.4.4 Total Score
11.5 Startup/Sme Evaluation Matrix, 2019
11.5.1 Progressive Companies
11.5.2 Responsive Companies
11.5.3 Dynamic Companies
11.5.4 Starting Blocks
11.6 Competitive Situations and Trends
11.6.1 New Product Launches
11.6.2 Deals

12 Company Profiles
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Key Players
12.2.1 Commscope
12.2.2 Nexans S.A.
12.2.3 Panduit Corp.
12.2.4 Legrand
12.2.5 Corning Inc.
12.2.6 Belden Inc.
12.2.7 R&M
12.2.8 Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd.
12.2.9 Schneider Electric
12.2.10 Siemon
12.3 Right to Win
12.4 Other Important Players
12.4.1 Molex
12.4.2 Leviton Manufacturing
12.4.3 Afl
12.4.4 Hubbell
12.4.5 Electra Link, Inc.
12.4.6 Teknon Corporation
12.4.7 Codecom
12.4.8 Black Box Network Services
12.4.9 Connectix Ltd.
12.4.10 Datwyler Cables Gmbh

13 Appendix
13.1 Discussion Guide
13.2 Knowledge Store: The Subscription Portal
13.3 Available Customizations
13.4 Related Reports
13.5 Author Details

