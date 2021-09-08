Do You Struggle to Make New Friends as an Adult? Here's How to Do It

Reuters

BEIJING (Reuters) -China said on Wednesday it is ready to maintain communication with the leaders of the new Taliban government in Afghanistan, calling its establishment a "necessary step" in reconstruction. Foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin made the comment at a daily briefing in Beijing when asked if China would recognize the new government, whose leaders were named on Tuesday. The Taliban drew from its inner high echelons to fill top posts in Afghanistan's new government, including an associate of the Islamist militant group's founder as premier and a wanted man on a U.S. terrorism list as interior minister.