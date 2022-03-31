Struggle over gun kills one man in Port Richey, wounds another, deputies say

PORT RICHEY — A struggle over a gun ended with two men shot, one fatally, during an argument Wednesday in the Jasmine Lakes area, the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office says.

Deputies say the two men, who were not identified, got into an argument that escalated into “a physical struggle involving a gun.” Both men were shot with the same gun during the fight.

The exact time and location of the shooting were not released by deputies. The Sheriff’s Office sent a news release about 10 p.m. Wednesday, then an update at 6 a.m. Thursday announcing that one man died.

Deputies say the two men involved knew each other. The man who survived the shooting remains in the hospital.