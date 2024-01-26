Struggle over leadership of Michigan Republican Party

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – After weeks of back and forth between factions of a fractured Michigan Republican Party Committee, Republican National Committee attorneys have determined Kristina Karamo was “properly removed” by a special vote on Jan. 6.

But the attorney working as General Counsel under Karamo tells Michigan Committee members the letter is “their opinion.”

“To be clear, lawyers signing a letter does not communicate anything other than their opinion,” Daniel Hartman wrote in an email. “Therefore, while the letter is authentic, I do not care because their opinion is irrelevant to any resolution.”

Michigan Republican Party General Counsel Daniel Hartman sent this message to state committee members.

The letter from RNC lawyers says the opinion is based on an initial review of the state party’s bylaws, meeting minutes and other materials from both factions. National lawyers could change their position upon further review.

The turmoil comes as the party is preparing for a hybrid process to select a nominee for 2024. That process will include a primary vote as well as a caucus to determine if former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley or former President Donald Trump will take Michigan’s delegates for the nomination.

Characterizing the fracture as a family feud would be accurate, Margo Aseltine, chair of the Eaton County Republican Party and a member of the State Committee. She said 40% of the State Committee supported Hoekstra, while 60% supported Karamo.

Regardless of which leader is being supported, Aseltine says the dispute is based on more than interpreting the bylaws. Boiled down, the argument is “whether you support the election of Ms. Karamo at a convention, whether you believe that the difficulties within the party are because of her leadership.”

The National Committee has taken a stand, she notes, but the state committee remains divided.

State Committee member Norm Shinkle is also co-chair of the Ingham County Republican Party. He tells 6 News he supported the vote to replace Karamo with former U.S. Ambassador to the Netherlands Pete Hoekstra. He tells 6 News he was present in Commerce Township during the meeting and made sure the rules were followed. The change he says was important for the 2024 election cycle.

“We needed an effective party for the 24 election and as of last fall, it wasn’t there,” Shinkle says. “I didn’t see anything happening to make it be there.”

Hoekstra tells 6 News he believes he is the chair of the Michigan Republican Party. He understands the national officials need to review the situation further, but at this point, he’s shifting his focus from the feud to the upcoming election.

“People are eager to work,” Hoekstra says. “They are ready to put all of this behind us and focus on the issues that really matter to Michiganders.”

Karamo continues to argue she is the legitimate state GOP Chair, and she is not stepping down.

One longtime Republican political insider, who asked not to be identified so he could speak frankly, tells 6 News the only way this leadership confusion will be settled quickly is if former President Donald Trump tells one of the leaders to stand down.

