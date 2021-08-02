‘It’s been a struggle,’ as tenants, landlords apply for $29 million to stop evictions

Linda Blackford
·3 min read

Mindy Tuel has been in and out of Fayette District Court seven times in the past few months, trying to resolve her late rent before she was evicted.

Today’s appearance, she hoped, would be the charm. All that was required was an income verification form, and then rent money from Lexington’s Housing Stabilization Program would go directly to her landlord.

“It’s been a struggle,” said Tuel, a restaurant worker whose hours were dramatically reduced during the pandemic. She was accompanied at Monday’s court appearance by her landlord, Joe Alt, who manages the Viridian apartment complex off Armstrong Mill. He’s been trying to help numerous clients wade through the sometimes byzantine application process required by the federal government, which gave Lexington $29 million to make sure COVID didn’t dramatically increase Lexington’s homeless population.

“It’s good they’re helping,” he said of the fund, but “it’s been a pain in the ass.”

Monday was the first day of eviction court since the CDC’s eviction on moratoriums expired Saturday. But instead of a flood, there was a slow, steady procession of cases before District Judge Bruce Bell. Sitting at one table was Jonathan Wright, project director of the stabilization, who confirmed the 15 cases in which people had applications in play or already approved.

“I think it’s going well,” Wright said. “The big need that everyone acknowledged is that we continue to speed up and increase the volume of approved applications.”

That processing has been helped by more staff, new software and a contract with Legal Aid of the Bluegrass to help provide wrap around services for people who may not know they need to show up in court, or make sure landlords are playing by the rules. They can’t get any money if they evict someone before the application is resolved. The Catholic Action Center also helps out with volunteers in court to help people as they move through the process.

“I don’t see better yet, I see promises of better,” said Ginny Ramsey, founder of the Catholic Action Center. “I’m hoping this is going to work, I know this is taking some action that should help.”

Ramsey pointed out that there are plenty of landlords who don’t evict people through the courts, which makes it hard for tenants to apply for the funds. “This weekend, some landlords started putting people out,” she said.

Lexington has received about 4,000 applications so far, and resolved about 750. The slow pace is echoed nationally, according to the Treasury Department, which found only $3 billion of the $47 billion allocated by Congress was provided to about 630,000 households by June 30. That’s less than 4% of the money allotted.

Still, for a program that started in February, it’s helping at least curb what could have been an avalanche of homelessness. “If there was no program to help people get back on their feet, we could have had thousands more evictions,” Wright said.

Lexington and Fayette County residents should apply to the program at covid19renterhelp.org. If you don’t have internet access and need help applying online, call the Catholic Action Center at 502-783-7211 to set up an appointment. No walk-ins or drop-ins are allowed.

Eligibility requirements include:

Being at 80 percent or below of median income.

Have certification that a household member has qualified for unemployment benefits or has experienced a reduction in household income, due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Have certification that the household is at risk of homelessness by a pending eviction or a past due notice or unsafe or unhealthy living condition.

Eligible landlords must:

Forgive all late fees, penalties, and interest related to nonpayment of rent.

Agree not to evict over past due rent prior to March 2020.

Have a current rental agreement.

Agree to give 45 days’ notice for any future eviction, not to be initiated until at least 30 days after assistance concludes.

Both the landlord and tenant must agree to apply to the program.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Biden asks federal agencies, states to find ways to stop evictions

    President Biden has asked federal agencies to try and find ways to stop evictions after the Centers for Disease and Control Prevention (CDC) said it lacked the authority to extend its national eviction moratorium, the White House said Monday.Why it matters: Millions of tenants across the country face the threat of eviction after the moratorium expired this weekend.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeState of play: The House last wee

  • White House says it can't extend eviction moratorium

    During the White House press briefing on Monday, American Rescue Plan coordinator Gene Sperling said President Biden is using “whatever federal authority” he has to stop evictions.

  • CDC can't stop evictions, as Biden calls on states to act

    The White House said Monday that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was “unable to find legal authority for a new, targeted eviction moratorium” and asked that states and local governments put in policies to keep renters in their homes. Mass evictions could potentially worsen the recent spread of the COVID-19 delta variant as roughly 1.4 million households told the Census Bureau they could “very likely” be evicted from their rentals in the next two months. The prospect of mass evictions has led to criticism that the Biden administration was slow to address the end of the moratorium in August.

  • Julio Jones denies allegations of fraud, money laundering

    Titans receiver Julio Jones denies accusations of fraud and money laundering, which a lawsuit filed by California-based company alleges. “For me, my legal team is going to handle that,” Jones said Saturday, via Paul Kuharsky of paulkuharsky.com. “That’s not the case, but that’s just for them [the legal team] to handle that.” Genetixs filed suit [more]

  • India's factory growth rebounded in July, hiring resumed after 15 months

    Factory activity in India bounced back in July as demand surged both at home and abroad, prompting companies to create new jobs for the first time since the onset of the pandemic, a private sector survey showed on Monday. "Output rose at a robust pace, with over one-third of companies noting a monthly expansion in production, amid a rebound in new business and the easing of some local COVID-19 restrictions," said Pollyanna De Lima, economics associate director at IHS Markit. India grappled with a devastating second wave of coronavirus infections in April and May but falling case numbers have allowed many restrictions to be eased.

  • What Self-Employed People Need to Know About SEP IRAs and Solo 401ks

    So you don't have a company 401K—all the more reason to save on your own terms. Here's your guide to the most popular and widely applicable retirement accounts for self-employed folks.

  • Los Angeles Bans Homeless Encampments in Certain Areas

    The controversial ordinance is set to go into effect on August 28.

  • Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase put on show for live crowd at Bengals training camp

    The dynamic duo impressed a large crowd at PBS.

  • Why the COVID-19 vaccine isn’t mandatory in the U.S. military: Yahoo News Explains

    Last week, President Biden raised eyebrows when he announced that federal civilian workers would be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19, or face measures such as frequent testing, yet did not extend that mandate to members of the military. Jonathan Moreno, professor of medical ethics and health policy at the University of Pennsylvania, explains the military’s history of experimental medicine — and why its approach to the COVID-19 vaccine makes sense.

  • Biden's bungled eviction moratorium decision tests Democratic unity ahead of key infrastructure votes

    The White House has rankled liberal Democrats at a time when President Joe Biden needs their approval to pass his $1.2 trillion bipartisan brick-and-mortar infrastructure package.

  • No, California Isn't Banning Bacon

    Pork producers have been pushing back on the state's upcoming changes to animal welfare laws.

  • Pelosi says Yellen to brief Democratic lawmakers on renters aid as eviction moratorium expires

    House Democrats failed last week to push through a last-minute extension of the federal eviction moratorium, which expired Saturday.

  • From Afghan interpreter to US homeless - the long road to the American dream

    Thousands of Afghan interpreters have waited years to flee to the US. Arriving is a different story.

  • ‘Emancipation’ Will Smith-Antoine Fuqua Apple Movie Pauses Production After Positive Covid Tests

    EXCLUSIVE: Apple Studios’ runaway-slave thriller Emancipation starring Will Smith is suspending filming following a small number of positive Covid tests among the hundreds of crew working on the movie in Louisiana, I have learned. I hear the cast and crew were just notified about the hiatus, which starts tomorrow and is expected to last approximately […]

  • Florida sets new COVID hospitalization record as cases spike

    Florida reported Sunday that 10,207 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized — the most in the state since the pandemic began, per AP.Why it matters: The report comes a day after the CDC released data showing Florida confirmed a state record 21,683 new coronavirus cases in one day.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe big picture: Florida is now the U.S. coronavirus epicenter, with the Delta variant driving a surge, Axios Tampa Bay's B

  • Eye Opener: Latest COVID surge will get worse, Dr. Fauci warns

    Dr. Anthony Fauci warned the latest COVID-19 surge driven by the Delta variant will get worse. Also, a last minute attempt to extend a federal ban on evictions was unsuccessful, so now millions of Americans could be facing eviction. All that and all that matters in today’s Eye Opener. Your world in 90 seconds.

  • Pandemic eviction crisis leads to greater tenant protections

    In a mostly empty conference room at a Virginia cultural arts center, Tara Simmons was looking for someone who might help her stave off eviction. Simmons, a 44-year-old home health aide who lives with her two children and two grandchildren, was only a month behind on her rent. Already enduring health problems, Simmons said she feared she would be out on the street.

  • 10 million poised to lose unemployment benefits by early September

    And another 10 million will see steep cuts in their checks.

  • Delta spreads 'like wildfire' as doctors study whether it makes patients sicker

    With a new wave of COVID-19 infections fueled by the Delta variant striking countries worldwide, disease experts are scrambling to learn whether the latest version of coronavirus is making people - mainly the unvaccinated - sicker than before. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned that Delta, first identified in India and now dominant worldwide, is "likely more severe" than earlier versions of the virus, according to an internal report made public on Friday. The agency cited research in Canada, Singapore and Scotland showing that people infected with the Delta variant were more likely to be hospitalized than patients earlier in the pandemic.

  • Stimulus Update: States Give Out Thousands of Bonus $1,000 Checks To School Employees

    States were allotted federal money to give "retention bonuses" to certain employees as part of the American Rescue Plan stimulus relief bill, and they are now starting to dole them out. Latest:...