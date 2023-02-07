Struggling Bed Bath & Beyond closing 150 more stores

A shopper enters the Bed Bath and Beyond store in Coral Springs, Fla., on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. The troubled chain is closing stores across the U.S. (Joe Cavaretta/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
1
·1 min read

NEW YORK (AP) — Bed Bath & Beyond said Tuesday it will be shuttering 150 more stores as the beleaguered home goods chain cuts costs as it works to stay afloat.

The announcement came after the company based in Union, New Jersey, said it had raised about $1 billion through offerings of preferred stock and warrants to purchase the company’s common stock. The funds will be used to pay off its debt, it said.

The company's volatile stock, which rose 92% on Monday, fell 47% on Tuesday, ending the day at $3.01, down 82% over the past year.

In early January, Bed Bath & Beyond warned that it may need to file for bankruptcy. A few weeks later, it said it was i n default on its loans and didn't have sufficient funds to repay what it owes.

The latest store closures come as the chain has been reducing its footprint dramatically over the past year. According to a regulatory filing, it will have shuttered more than 400 stores, nearly half of its fleet. That includes the remaining 50 standalone Harmon Face Value Stores, which sells beauty and household products. The company said it anticipates keeping 360 of its namesake stores in addition to 120 BuyBuy Baby stores.

Bed Bath & Beyond also said in the filing that it expects sales at stores opened at least a year to be down anywhere from 30% to 40% during its first fiscal quarter, with “sequential quarterly improvement after that.”

Recommended Stories

  • Bed Bath & Beyond moves to raise $1 billion to avoid bankruptcy

    (Reuters) -Bed Bath & Beyond Inc said on Monday it was planning to raise some $1 billion through an offering of preferred stock and warrants in a last-ditch effort to stave off bankruptcy. The home goods retailer said in securities filings that if it can't complete the complex transaction, it would "likely file for bankruptcy protection". Bed Bath & Beyond held talks in recent days with an investment firm to underwrite a significant portion of the proposed offering, two people familiar with the matter said.

  • Zoom to Lay Off 15% of Staff, CEO Slashes Salary

    Zoom Video Communications is laying off 1,300 of its employees, or 15%, of its staff, becoming the latest technology company to trim its workforce as it adjusts to more normalized trends after a pandemic-fueled growth spurt. Chief Executive Eric Yuan said Tuesday he was also reducing his salary and forgoing his bonus, joining other corporate leaders across finance and tech to take pay cuts this year. Once a pandemic darling, Zoom grew rapidly during the Covid-19 pandemic, when companies and consumers turned to its videoconferencing software to connect with one another.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond Completes Its Equity Offering

    Bed Bath & Beyond has successfully closed its equity offering, the company said Tuesday. Bed Bath (ticker: BBBY) received initial proceeds of approximately $225 million in the offering and expects to receive an additional $800 million in future installments. The offer’s completion means that Bed Bath can enter into a new agreement with creditors, which waives any outstanding defaults and rescinds requests for the company to repay the loans in full immediately.

  • Billionaire Gautam Adani's Empire Continues to Burn

    In two weeks Adani Group has lost more than $118 billion in market value, more than half its market capitalization.

  • Avaya Board Accused of ‘Massive Fraud’ in Suit by Bondholders

    (Bloomberg) -- Avaya Holdings Corp.’s board misled investors about the company’s finances and management as part of a “massive fraud,” according to a lawsuit filed in New York state court by bondholders who claim they lost more than $125 million.Most Read from BloombergQuake Toll Hits 4,000 in Turkey and Syria as Rescue Teams ArriveTurkey’s South Hit by a Second High-Magnitude EarthquakeDell to Cut About 6,650 Jobs, Battered by Plunging PC SalesUS Moves to Recover Chinese Balloon While Weighing

  • Alec Baldwin wants prosecutor in on-set death case dropped

    Defense attorneys for actor Alec Baldwin are seeking to disqualify the special prosecutor in the case against him stemming from the fatal shooting of a cinematographer on a New Mexico film set. In a motion filed Tuesday in Santa Fe-based district court, Baldwin's legal team said Andrea Reeb's position as a state lawmaker prohibits her under state law from holding any authority in a judicial capacity. Reeb is “exercising either the executive power or the judicial power, and her continued service as a special prosecutor is unconstitutional," Baldwin's team argued in the motion.

  • Biden 2024? Most Democrats say no thank you: AP-NORC poll

    A majority of Democrats now think one term is plenty for President Joe Biden, despite his insistence that he plans to seek reelection in 2024. While Biden has trumpeted his legislative victories and ability to govern, the poll suggests relatively few U.S. adults give him high marks on either. Follow-up interviews with poll respondents suggest that many believe the 80-year-old's age is a liability, with people focused on his coughing, his gait, his gaffes and the possibility that the world's most stressful job would be better suited for someone younger.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond stock sinks 48% on plans to raise $1B

    Bed Bath & Beyond's (BBBY) stock sank more than 45% on Tuesday, a day after the embattled retailer announced an equity offering to raise as much as $1.025 billion.

  • 2 Stock-Split Stocks to Buy Without Hesitation in 2023

    While stock splits aren't value-creating vehicles per se, these events can allow more investors access to stocks that otherwise have risen to such steep prices that buying even one or two shares may be out of reach. There were several well-known stock splits that took place in 2022, and the current market environment has discounted some of these companies even further. If you're bargain-hunting for wonderful businesses that fit this bill in the 2023 market environment, here are two recent stock-split stocks that are primed to deliver sustainable growth for investors in the next decade and beyond.

  • 73.79% of Billionaire Bill Ackman's Portfolio Is in These 4 Stocks

    Bill Ackman runs a concentrated portfolio with four stocks making up over 70%. Lowe's (NYSE: LOW) and Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) are among his top holdings. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Feb.

  • Jim Cramer’s Favorite Energy and Bank Stock Picks

    In this article, we will discuss the favorite energy and bank stock picks of Jim Cramer. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can go to Jim Cramer’s 5 Favorite Energy and Bank Stock Picks. Jim Cramer is an American television personality, former hedge fund manager, and best-selling author. He is the host of […]

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Now for a Lifetime of Passive Income

    Would you like a stock portfolio that generates enough passive income to fuel your retirement dreams? Unlike most areas of the economy, healthcare services are a top priority in good economic times and bad. Here's why investors who buy them now could end up with a big passive income stream that continues growing for the rest of their lives.

  • 10 Monthly Dividend Stocks with Over 5% Yield

    In this article, we discuss 10 monthly dividend stocks with over 5% yield. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 Monthly Dividend Stocks with Over 5% Yield. During a difficult time for the capital markets in 2022, dividend-paying stocks proved to be a strong investment, outperforming both non-dividend stocks […]

  • Indian Billionaires Defend Country After Adani Empire Debacle

    Adani Group is the center of allegations of fraud and stock-price manipulation launched by the short-seller Hindenburg Research.

  • Warren Buffett More Than Doubles His Money on This Stock Every 2 Years

    Berkshire Hathaway's longest-held stock is generating a jaw-dropping 54.2% annual yield, relative to cost.

  • India's Adani crisis spills over into street protests as losses top $110 billion

    The crisis engulfing the Adani Group intensified on Monday as hundreds of members of India's opposition parties took to the streets to press for a probe into allegations by a U.S. short-seller against the conglomerate which triggered its market rout. Shares in billionaire Gautam Adani's companies have been in free-fall since a Jan. 24 critical report by Hindenberg Research, with group cumulative market losses now topping $110 billion, sparking fears of wider financial contagion. Opposition parties, who last week called for a parliamentary panel to investigate the saga and disrupted proceedings, have questioned Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's closeness with Adani.

  • 4 Top High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy in February

    Given the likelihood of more rate hikes looming, stocks are sure to gyrate. Thus, invest in dividend players like Conagra Brands (CAG), S&T Bancorp (STBA) & BankFinancial (BFIN) for steady income.

  • 3 Cathie Wood Stocks Wall Street Thinks Can Soar 60% to 129%

    Cathie Wood is roaring back. Her flagship ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEMKT: ARKK) plunged 67% last year. But so far in 2023, the exchange-traded fund is up nearly 40%.  This impressive performance could be just the warm-up.

  • Anthony Scaramucci says his experience with FTX and ‘sociopathic’ founder SBF was ‘extremely disappointing.’ He’s now investing in a company run by a former exec of the imploded exchange

    Scaramucci accused the FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried of intentionally duping many people, but said he had faith in former FTX exec Brett Harrison.

  • Why QuantumScape Rocketed 50.1% in January

    A product-oriented press release at the end of December, falling inflation, and meme-stock traders all propelled QuantumScape higher last month.