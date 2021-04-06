Struggling to get a COVID-19 vaccine appointment? This hospital offers walk-ins

Bristow Marchant
·1 min read

If you have struggled to get an appointment for your COVID-19 vaccine, one Midlands hospital has now widened availability to anyone who walks in.

Lexington Medical Center is now taking walk-ins at both locations the hospital is administering its COVID-19 vaccine daily, without the need for an appointment.

The shot is being given between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. in the auditorium at the medical center’s West Columbia campus, at 2728 Sunset Boulevard. The hospital also runs a clinic at Brookland Baptist Church, at 1066 Sunset Boulevard, which also now gives jabs to those without appointments.

All South Carolina residents age 16 and up are now eligible to receive the vaccination, after the Palmetto State moved to the latest phase of its vaccine rollout last week. Those under the age of 18 are only eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine, but adults are eligible for the Moderna and Janssen vaccines as well. No COVID-19 vaccines are currently approved for use in minors under 16.

As of Monday, Lexington Medical Center has administered more than 60,000 doses of the vaccine, the hospital said in a press release.

Anyone with questions is encouraged to call the hospital’s service desk at 803-739-3363 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Online appointments at other locations around the Midlands can still be made using the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control’s vaccine locator tool or by calling its COVID-19 vaccine information line at 1-866-365-8110 for help.

